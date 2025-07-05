2026 NBA Draft: Could This Be The Year That Virginia Tech Has Multiple First Round Selections?
Virginia Tech has not had a first round pick since Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 2019 and they have never had multiple players picked in the first round before. I am not here to tell you that is definitely going to change in the 2026 NBA Draft, but I do think there is a chance.
There are two players in particular who have a chance to work their way into first-round contention, and they are players who participated in the NBA Draft process this offseason. Forward Tobi Lawal entered his name in the draft and went through the combine, but elected to come back to Blacksburg for one more season. In an early look ahead to the 2026 draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony had Lawal ranked No. 59 on his early big board. The big addition for the Hokies this offseason was Greek forward Neoklis Avdalas, who was being projected by some as a potential second-round pick in this year's draft. The return of Lawal and the addition of Avdalas has raised optimism around the Hokies program heading into the 2025-2026 season and that shows the talent of those two players and the potential they still have to reach.
Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep, and 70.3% at the line.
He was impressive at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, where Avdalas competed in two scrimmages alongside top international and college prospects. On day one, he recorded eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. The following day, Avdalas produced 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes, showcasing his all-around impact.
Our own Brett Holmes had this to say about Lawal and his return to the Hokies, where it is presumed that he is going to start for them next season.
"He's back and ready to show everyone what the Hokies are made of. In April, Lawal announced he would undergo the pre-draft process while maintaining his eligibility. He remained an incredibly raw prospect with a sky-high ceiling based on his athletic profile. However, Lawal found that returning to Blacksburg was best for his development.
The Englishman will look to continue his production from 2024. The Hokies retain their leading scorer, rebounder, and blocker. A dynamic wing talent, Lawal has a rare blend of speed and agility. His 49.5-inch vertical is what has gotten him attention on the national stage. He's more than his hops, however.
Lawal's steady development of his jumper was apparent as the season progressed. It was more than just seeing the shots go down. He was getting plays drawn up for him from deep and mid-range that he wasn't getting at VCU. Lawal's already got elite glass cleaning abilities on both sides of the ball. Combine a confident jumper with his rim-running ability, and he could skyrocket this team's potential.
He could play his way into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft and stand out as a premier forward in the ACC."
It has been some time since Virginia Tech has had legitimate NBA prospects on their roster, but Lawal and Avdalas could be big risers this draft cycle if they have strong seasons.