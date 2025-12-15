Is James Harden Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Clippers)
Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden has played in 24 of the team's 25 games this season, but he's listed as questionable on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left calf contusion.
Harden played over 40 minutes in a loss to Houston on Dec. 11, but it appears he came out of that game a little banged up.
The 2025-26 season has been a nightmare for the Clippers, as they're just 6-19 overall and have lost three games in a row to fall into the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference standings.
Bradley Beal has already been lost for the season, and Harden has been forced to carry this offense at times, averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.
If Harden is unable to go on Monday, the Clippers will likely lean more on Kawhi Leonard to carry the scoring load on offense. L.A. is set as a 4.5-point favorite at home against a Grizzlies team that has won seven of its last 10 matchups to move into the No. 9 spot in the West.
With Harden's status up in the air for this game, here's a look at my favorite Clippers prop bet on Monday night.
Best Clippers Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
John Collins UNDER 17.5 Points and Rebounds (-111)
This season, Clippers forward John Collins is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and just 29.7 percent from 3. The veteran big man has not lived up to the expectations the Clippers had when they moved Norman Powell in a three-team trade to bring Collins in.
Collins has started the last 16 games for the Clippers, but it hasn't dramatically improved his production. He's putting up 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during that stretch, and he's failed to clear 17.5 rebounds and assists in 10 of those games.
Overall, he has 18 or more rebounds and assists in just 10 of his 25 appearances in the 2025-26 season.
Memphis ranks seventh in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, so this is far from an easy matchup for Collins to get back on track on the glass. He's also only taking 9.4 shots per game -- his lowest since his rookie season -- which really lowers his ceiling as a scorer.
In two meetings with Memphis this season, Collins had 17 and 18 points and rebounds, but he scored 16 points in the second meeting to push himself over this line. I don't see that happening again on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.