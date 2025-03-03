Report: Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young Expected To Return Next Season "With an Increased NIL Package"
While there had been some speculation this season about Mike Young's future with Virginia Tech basketball, he was expected to return for another season in Blacksburg. According to a report this morning from Jeff Goodman at The Field of 68, Young is expected to return to Virginia Tech next season, with an increased NIL package.
Young was hired ahead of the 2019-2020 season and is currently in his sixth season with the Hokies. He has taken Virginia Tech to the NCAA Tournament twice in his time in Blacksburg (2021 and 2022) and won the ACC Tournament in 2022. He holds a record of 105-82 at Virginia Tech and an overall career record of 404-326, dating back to his time as the head coach of Wofford. Young was named the ACC coach of the year after the 2020-2021 season.
There has been criticism of the NIL resources that Virginia Tech has given Young to run the program and while it is good that there seems to be a plan to increase those resources, it would be wise to wait and see what happens. Young has proven to be a good coach and the fact he has this current team in a possible position to get a first round bye in the ACC Tournament shows that. This is arguably Young's least talented team that he has had, but he has found a way to get the most out of them. This is going to be a critical offseason for this program when it comes to building a roster that is able to compete in the ACC. While Duke is the top program and both Clemson and Louisville appear to be here to stay, there is room to move up and move up quickly in the ACC if the roster is built right and more talent is brought into Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech battled back from a double-digit deficit Saturday to get an important win over Syracuse and keep their hopes of a 1st round bye in the ACC Tournament alive. The win moved Virginia Tech to 8-10 in conference play and 13-16 overall. They close with tough games against North Carolina and Clemson, but the Hokies are playing pretty well down the stretch, outside of a loss to Boston College.
How did the game yesterday affect the Hokies NET ranking? Not much due to Syracuse not being a highly-rated team, but it did move up. The NET Ranking for Virginia Tech moved from 157th to 154th. Virginia Tech is 0-4 vs Quad 1 teams, 4-9 vs Quad 2 teams, 3-2 vs Quad 3 teams, and 6-12 vs Quad 4 teams.
For a refresher, here is how the NCAA calculates NET Ranking:
"The 2024-25 men's basketball season marks the seventh season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. In May 2020, the NCAA announced there will be changes made to the NCAA Evaluation Tool to increase accuracy and simplify it by reducing a five-component metric to just two.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home."
ACC Standings (3/2)- Standings via ESPN
1. Duke (17-1 ACC, 26-3 Overall)
2. Louisville (16-2, 23-6)
3. Clemson (16-2, 24-5)
4. Wake Forest (12-6, 20-9)
5. SMU (12-6, 21-8)
6. North Carolina (12-6, 19-11)
7. Stanford (11-7, 19-10)
8. Georgia Tech (9-9, 13-14)
9. Virginia Tech (8-10, 13-16)
10. Florida State (7-11, 16-13)
11. Virginia (7-11, 14-15)
12. Pittsburgh (7-11, 16-13)
13. Syracuse (6-12, 12-17)
14. Cal (6-12, 13-16)
15. Notre Dame (6-12, 12-17)
16. NC State (4-14, 11-18)
17. Boston College (4-14, 12-17)
18. Miami (2-16, 6-23)
