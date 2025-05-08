ESPN Analyst Gives Low Grade For Virginia Tech Basketball's 2024-2025 Season
Given how last offseason went, expectations were low for Virginia Tech Basketball heading into the 2024-2025 season and it went about how you would expect. While the Hokies still qualified for the ACC Tournament, they were met with a quick exit in a loss to Cal. This offseason, there has been a concerted effort to improve the roster, but last season was a dud.
So what kind of grade does Virginia Tech deserve for last season, with expectations being considered? ESPN's Myron Medcalf gave the Hokies a low grade, but not the lowest in the ACC (that was reserved for Miami):
Grade: C
"In his sixth season at Virginia Tech, Mike Young had to replace four of his five starters with two entering the portal and two graduating, a scenario a number of coaches endured this season but netted varying results. Picked to finish 14th in the preseason poll, the Hokies finished in a multiteam tie for ninth place to exceed projections. Losses to Jacksonville, Boston College and Cal, however, were also a sign of the team's decline from the previous season."
A "C" grade is pretty fair considering that expectations were low, but Virginia Tech did have some inexcusable moments last season, such as losing to Jacksonville. With the talent they have brought in this season, they hope to not repeat another season quite like that one. The most recent addition was UNLV guard Jailen Bedford. Our own Phoebe Winters broke down what his commitment means to the lineup for the upcoming season:
"The Texas native transferred to Oral Roberts in 2023 and became a fixture in the Golden Eagles' starting lineup averaging 31 minutes per game, and ranking second on the team with an average of 14.6 points. Bedford scored in the double-figures 26 times throughout the season, including a season-high 26 points, including six three-pointers, in a contest against Texas Tech. However, Bedford's time as a Golden Eagle came to a close when Oral Roberts failed to surpass the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the Summit League Quarterfinals.
In the offseason, Bedford joined the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. Although appearing in 31 games for the Rebels, Bedford made only six starts. The 6-4 guard averaged 10.3 points per game, shooting 39 percent from the field and 35 percent from the three. Bedford's stint with the Rebels ended similarly to his season with Oral Roberts, with UNLV falling in the Mountain West Quarterfinals to Utah State. Bedford was one of three players to play the full 40 minutes of the contest, putting up 13 points, including two three-pointers, all the while competing with a bandaged eye.
Bedford marks the third portal commitment of the offseason, and has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Texas native is a steady presence on the court, often scoring in double-figures. Despite not being a regular starter for UNLV, Bedford's ability to step up during the Rebels' time of adversity and play an entire 40 minute Quarterfinal contest while injured, shows he has a lot of fight and passion for the game. Bedford could make a bid for a starting role, but regardless he would be a valuable bench piece for Mike Young with his collegiate experience and strong shooting presence.
With the addition of Bedford, Virginia Tech has four scholarship openings remaining for their 2026 team."
Related Links
2025 ACC Softball Tournament Bracket: Times and Matchups For the Quarterfinals Set
Virginia Tech Softball: Preview for 2025 ACC Tournament
Commanders GM Adam Peters Heaps Praise On Former Hokies WR: "Everybody in the Building Wanted To Draft Jaylin Lane"