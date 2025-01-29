ESPN BPI Predicts The Winner Of Tonight's Virginia Tech vs Florida State ACC Matchup
Virginia Tech has lost three straight coming into tonight's game vs Florida State and the Hokies are hoping to snap that losing streak and avoid falling further in the standings.
The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 38-25. The two sides played three times last season, with each winning at home, before FSU defeated Tech 86-76 in the second round of the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Washington, D.C. Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla combined for 39 points in leading the Hokies to an 83-75 victory over FSU on Feb. 13, 2024 in Blacksburg. Tech’s last win in Tallahassee was on Jan. 29, 2022 (85- 72). VT is 6-21 all-time in Tallahassee. Prior to the 2022 win, the Hokies’ last victory in Tallahassee was Feb. 24, 1990. Mike Young is 3-3 vs. FSU. The two sides did not meet during the 2020-21 season.
Virginia Tech is a double-digit underdog in the betting markets tonight and ESPN's BPI heavily favors the Seminoles as well. BPI give Florida State an 83% chance to win the game tonight.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Tobi Lawal has three double-doubles on the season, which are the most by a VT player since Lynn Kidd’s five from last season. Lawal had four double doubles a year ago at VCU. Lawal became the first Hokie to record back-to-back double-doubles since Justyn Mutts did so in November 2022. The London, England native is one of four players to rank in the top 20 in both scoring and rebounding in ACC-only games.
He ranks second in FG% in ACC-only games (61.4%), trailing only Malique Ewin. Tech has had six different leading scorers in its last seven games.
The Hokies have been in their fair share of close games over the past few weeks, as was the case Saturday vs. Clemson. Tech cut a 17-point deficit to four with 10:10 remaining.
“I think we were down as much as 17, came all the way back,” Mike Young said. “I think we had the ball and turned it over, which would be par for the course, but I thought the activity was good. We were as good defensively as we had been to that point against a really impressive offensive unit from Clemson. But we’re getting to the stretch of all these games … when you’ve got to bear down. It’s winning time and you’ve got to continue to play good basketball. They’ve got the right intentions, but not getting a timely shot down, a defensive mistake from one person seems to bite us in the rear end, and that’s certainly a sign of younger people.”
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Florida State is a 10.5 point favorite and the over/under is 142.5.
