Virginia Tech Football: Grading the Hokies’ Hire of Sam Siefkes as Defensive Coordinator
Goodbye to the Chris Marve era. Welcome the Sam Siefkes era.
Virginia Tech shocked the world with their defensive coordinator hire as they signed Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach Sam Siefkes to fill their vacancy at defensive coordinator. This was a highly unexpected hire that had no rumors floating around before it, and came almost out of nowhere. That does not mean this is a bad hire by any means.
Siefkes has been shooting up the coaching ladder, and everybody is noticing. Dave Aranda and Mike Zimmer both released statements on the Hokies’ hire of Siefkes.
“What a great hire for Virginia Tech. I had the privilege of working with Sam while he was on our defensive staff at Wisconsin. His mind, work ethic, and passion for the game stood out right away. Sam is a tremendous leader who connects with his players and brings the best out of them on and off the field. Hokie fans are going to love the energy and expertise he brings to their program.”- Dave Aranda
“Sam Siefkes is a terrific coach. I relied on him a ton when I was the head coach in Minnesota. He's a great person with a great family, extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of football. Sam is an incredible teacher who gets the best out of his players. Virginia Tech should be ecstatic to have him as a part of their program!”- Mike Zimmer
These coaches don’t just throw out statements, Siefkes has been a real impact coach everywhere he has landed, and now he gets to prove himself at the highest level, and Virginia Tech gets a chance to make one of the most underrated hires in the 2024-2025 cycle of hires.
Siefkes was a part of a Cardinals defense that was one of the most diverse in the NFL, and even though it’s unsure how that will translate to Virginia Tech, it is certain that Virginia Tech will again be one of the most exciting defenses in the ACC, reminiscent of the prime Frank Beamer days.
I absolutely love hires like this, Virginia Tech gets to hire one of the youngest coaches in the business and one of the greatest young minds in the sport, period.
On the surface level, Siefkes is an unproven defensive play caller who has limited experience at the NFL level and even more limited experience at the FBS level. Although that is true, this hire is so much deeper than that. Siefkes is an incredible leader who has been successful at every single coaching stop in his career. His defenses at Wisconsin-Platteville and Wofford were some of the best at that level, and that’s why the Vikings were so excited to add Sam to their staff.
This is one of the best possible hires for the Hokies, and if Virginia Tech’s risk pays off, the dividends that will be paid is limitless. My main concern with the hire is Siefkes’s possible longevity at defensive coordinator, the Hokies may be left in a hole if Siefkes moves back to the NFL.
For now, this is a great hire. The Hokies will immediately get better defensively.
Virginia Tech On SI Grade: A-
