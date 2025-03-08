ESPN's BPI Seems Certain Clemson Will Beat Virginia Tech In Tonight's Game
The final day of the regular season is here. Virginia Tech is trying to position itself the best it can for the ACC Tournament when they face No. 11 Clemson today.
The Hokies have a 24-20 advantage in the all-time series with Clemson after dropping a 72-57 decision on Jan. 25 in Blacksburg in this season’s first meeting. Tobi Lawal produced a team-high 14 points and six rebounds in the setback.
Eleven of the last 14 meetings have been decided by single digits, including the epic showdown in the second round of the 2022 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Darius Maddox drilled a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to propel the Hokies to the 76-75 win. Tech is 7-12 as the road team in the series. Saturday will mark the third time in the last four meetings that Clemson will be ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tigers check in at No. 11 in this week’s poll. Tech is 4-3 when Clemson is ranked. Mike Young earned his 300th career win as a head coach on Nov. 5, 2019 - a 67-60 victory at Clemson. Young is 5-6 vs. Brownell.
Clemson is the favorite today vs the Hokies, not only in the odds, but ESPN's BPI predictor is nearly guaranteeing a victory for the Tigers. BPI is giving Clemson a 95% chance to win today's game, as big of a favorite as you will see in nearly any game.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Related Links
Updated 2025 Men's ACC Tournament Bracket Heading Into Saturday