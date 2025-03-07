Updated 2025 Men's ACC Tournament Bracket Heading Into Saturday
ACC Tournament Seeding Race Heats Up Ahead of Key Matchups
If there is one thing the ACC Tournament provides, it is the ability to surprise. Two of the last three ACC champions had either never lifted the ACC before — Virginia Tech two years ago — or not since 1987 with the NC State Wolfpack. However, there is always the chance of another blue blood run, as those Tech and NC State titles are sandwiched between a Duke run in 2023.
As it stands, three teams are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. Duke simply needs a win at UNC to secure the top spot. However, if the Blue Devils drop the result, Louisville or Clemson could claim the No. 1 seed as long as they each garner a win.
NC State, Boston College and Miami have all been knocked out of contention for the tournament. Both California and Syracuse remain in the mix with six ACC wins, though both squads are at the mercy of favorable results from other matchups.
Here are some matchups that could cause shakeups on both sides of the field.
SMU vs. Florida State
SMU is beyond any chance of missing the ACC Tournament in its debut season in the conference. Florida State sits in an interesting zone, where a win against the Mustangs would guarantee safety. With a loss, though, things could be thrown into the fray.
California vs. Notre Dame
The Golden Bears sit at 6-13 in conference play, with the Irish at 7-12. Both teams are hanging on by a thread for better seeding, so this game could bring some fireworks. However, it is worth noting that California holds a bleak 1-8 record away from home, which they will be come Saturday.
UNC vs. Duke
As previously mentioned, this game will have massive ramifications on tournament seeding. While the Tar Heels are clinging to life for an NCAA Tournament bid, UNC holds an impressive 40-20 record when playing in Chapel Hill.
