ESPN's BPI Sees No. 19 Louisville as A Huge Favorite Tonight vs Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech bounced back from their loss to Boston College by getting their second win of the year against Miami, but the Hokies face a much bigger challenge tonight. No. 19 Louisville comes to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech and the Cardinals are rolling right now. They are No. 2 in the ACC Standings and one of the few ACC teams that seem destined to play in the NCAA Tournament. Pat Kelsey has done a great job of turning the program around in just one year, but can they avoid the upset tonight?
Virginia Tech carries a four-game winning streak in the series into Tuesday’s clash with the No. 25 Cardinals. The Hokies swept the two meetings a year ago: 75-68 in Blacksburg; 80-64 in Louisville. UofL still leads the series, 36-12, which dates back to Jan. 28, 1979. Prior to their four-game winning streak in the series, VT had lost 17 in a row to the Cardinals. Tech is 4-8 against Louisville as ACC foes and 3-18 when the Cardinals are ranked in the AP poll. The Hokies are 5-16 against UofL in Blacksburg. Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey and Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young have squared off three times before, with Young winning two of those battles at Wofford while Kelsey was the head coach at Winthrop. Kelsey won the most recent head-to-head battle with College of Charleston defeating the Hokies, 77-75, in the 2022 Charleston Classic title game. Tech forward Ben Burnham, who played for the Cougars at the time, had nine points on 4 for 5 shooting.
Virginia Tech is yet again going to be an underdog in the betting markets and in ESPN's BPI (Basketball Power Index). BPI is giving Louisvile an 80% chance to win tonight vs the Hokies, odds that Virginia Tech has been against before this year.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Tonight will be the first time Tech forward Ben Burnham squares off against his former head coach Pat Kelsey and teammates Reyne Smith, James Scott, Kobe Rodgers, and Spencer Legg. Burnham was part of two CAA regular-season championships, two tournament championships, and two NCAA tournament teams while at the College of Charleston. He averaged 9.5 points in three seasons with the Cougars, including a career-best 11.9 ppg as a junior. Burnham dialed up 19 points in CofC’s first-round game against Alabama in the 2024 NCAA tournament.
Additional Links
Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies rally to clinch series win over UNCG
Former Virginia Tech Quarterback Michael Vick Says He Should Have Won The Heisman Trophy in 1999
NFL Draft Profile - Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Da’Quan Felton