Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies rally to clinch series win over UNCG
Saturday, Sam Tackett kicked off the series with a rocket to left field, recording his tenth home run of the season. The Lexington native has been off to an electric start this season, leading the Hokies with four home runs.
Sophomore Brett Renfrow started on the mound for the Hokies and staved off the Spartans, striking out five and allowing just two hits and three runs. Renfrow was relieved in the fifth inning after Jacob Budzik tied the score at two. Budzik's tying run was the jolt the Spartans needed as they recorded two more runs to establish their first lead of the night.
The Hokies struggled to generate momentum at the plate as Sam Murchison held them scoreless for the remainder of the game, recording his second win of the season. A final inning push, courtesy of Case Kermode, earned the Spartans a 6-2 victory over the Hokies.
However, the Maroon and Orange avenged themselves the following night. Freshman Jake Marciano recorded another near perfect outing, allowing just one hit in five innings pitched, and striking out seven. The Bayville native was a huge contributor to Tech's success on Sunday with his five shutout innings and has a 0.00 ERA after his first two outings with Virginia Tech.
Preston Crowl relieved Marciano in the top of the sixth, and kept the good times rolling, shutting out the Spartans for an additional two innings, and striking out four.
On the other side of the plate, the Hokies went to work. Tackett got the scoring started for the Hokies again, sliding home off a double by Treyson Hughes. Then, North Greenville transfer David Lewis slammed one left center to record a triple, helping cushion Tech's lead early on.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Hokies extended their lead to six. With a shutout win in sight, Budzik once again proved to be the turning point for the Spartans, scoring their first run of the evening.
Virginia Tech ended Sunday evening with a 6-2 victory over the Spartans to position themselves for another potential series win.
Monday, the Maroon and Orange came out with a vengeance. Junior Jared Davis set the tone early with a first swing double down the left field line from the leadoff position, and scoring off a sacrifice fly from David McCann.
The Spartans quickly responded to Tech's one run lead, Budzik once again mobilizing his squad.
An RBI single from Davis in the bottom of the fourth, followed by a lead off homer from McCann in the fifth helped the Hokies pull away from the Spartans. Davis continued to produce offensively, recording his second RBI single of the evening in the bottom of the sixth to improve the Hokies to 8-2 over the Spartans. UNC Greensboro took one more in the top of the ninth for a final score of 8-3 in favor of the Hokies.
Virginia Tech will return to English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 3 P.M EST to take on the JMU Dukes.
