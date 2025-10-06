Everything From Virginia Tech Guard Carleigh Wenzel At ACC Tipoff On Monday
Virginia Tech guard Carleigh Wenzel spoke to the media today during the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C.; here's the entirety of what she had to say:
On what Coach Megan Duffy has done for her game:
"Really, I'm just being coached by two point guards. So, I think that's the most I can get out of my experience. That's the best position I can be in, just having two people that have so much knowledge pouring into it. That obviously helped me tremendously. And just helping me be a leader, I think they kind of just know everything in my eyes, so anything I don't know or just small things that I can tweak to make me lead better or just play better in any aspect, they've done. Just going into this next year, they've poured in so much confidence in me. I was joking, Coach Duffy is telling me to shoot the ball more in practice, and I'm like, 'Yeah, shoot the ball.' But just the shots I should be taking, where I should be taking them, just not doing too much, taking what's given to me and what's open."
On one player that fans don't know about but that everyone will be talking about come ACC play:
"Yes, Kilah [Freelon, who forward Carys Baker mentioned], but I would throw another person in since I can. I think Mel Daley, I think just a vet. She knows how things should go, and I think her pull-up game is absolutely ridiculous. Very hard to guard. But just her length also on the defensive end. I think she can be really disruptive and just her athleticism, getting out and running, things like that, things that we need and that she's really good at."
On if there's a sense of what the team will be able to hang their hats on:
" I think just our ability to be coachable. I think that everybody is so open minded from just a player standpoint and I think we can all go to each other and criticize or just say you're doing really well in a certain thing, and whoever, just to be able to take in. I think just picking up one's slack. I think if one is having a rough night and just not there 100 percent, you have people on the team that will be able to bring a spark or do more than they usually would, and I think that goes from one through 13."
On if there's a certain player in the ACC that Wenzel looks forward to playing against:
"I think I'm really close with someone on Duke, Ashlon Jackson. That's somebody that we kind of grew up together in terms of playing together, AAU before college and seeing her succeed at the highest level, we always text, I love this for you, things like that. But somebody who I go pretty hard against, so I'm excited for her."
On one word for what comes to mind about ACC women's basketball:
"Competition."