Everything From Virginia Tech MBB HC Mike Young After UMES Win

Virginia Tech men's basketball head coach Mike Young spoke to the media after the Hokies' victory over Maryland Eastern Shore; here's the entirety of what Young had to say:

Opening statement:

"Good God, it's cold in here. We were battling through some things. Jailen Bedford wasn't in the building. He's got an upper respiratory issue, congestion, headache. Been dealing with it for a couple of days. He wanted to go, did everything he could to but just didn't have it. [Antonio] Dorn hurt his back a little bit. I don't think it's anything. It's a muscular issue in his lower back in the Western Carolina game. Warmed it up and felt pretty good. Then he and 14 [Joseph Locandro] went nose-to-nose with a double foul, came to the bench for a timeout. It stiffened up and that was it for him for the day. So, Izaiah Pasha has an opportunity and makes the most of it. Christian Gurdak did a nice job. [Sin'Cere] Jones did a nice job. So, in that regard, pleased, but a little nervous because of the injury situation, but to get through here. I think we'll have Bedford back for the Elon game. Dorn will have an opportunity to make improvements with his low-back issue. Nothing serious. Neo {Avdalas] got hurt diving for a loose ball there early. Got back to the locker room and [Hisham Ziyout and Dr. Greg Beato] took a look at him. He felt fine and I thought played another really good ball game for our team."

On Izaiah Pasha and Jaden Schutt's performances (27 minutes, seven points for Pasha; six points on 2-of-7 shooting for Schutt):

It's fine. They're good players, and you had a chance out of necessity to have your number called and made the most of it. Jaden Schutt's a a heck of a player. I got no heartburn at all, starting Schutt. Thought he was good again today. Thought he defended well. They did a pretty good job in chasing him off of some things. But Izaiah Pasha had a shot and certainly did very, very well with it."

On 24 assists on 31 baskets:

"We had 13 on 16 makes in the first half, 24 on 57. That's the way the game's supposed to be played. That's sharing. That's turning down a good shot for a great shot. [Amani] Hansberry helps with that. He's such a an elite passer and offensive connector. But that's quite pleasing. That is a three-to-one [assist-to-turnover ratio] for the game. That's pretty awesome. Pasha with six assists, zero turnovers. Neo had a bad one, but seven assists. Again, [he] makes all the right plays. Ben Hammond, four [assists] and one [turnover]. That was a little backwards against Western Carolina. So very encouraging."

On five Hokies scoring in double-digits:

"[It's] very, very [encouraging]. I think, along with the 24 assists and eight turnovers, to have five guys [score in double-digits], that's an unselfish team, that's a team playing the right way. And that certainly thrills me when everybody's touching the ball and the ball is moving and we got it into the post on occasion. Makes me happy."

On Christian Gurdak's performance (13 points, eight rebounds):

"His rebounding, he's got great hands. His offensive rebounding, it far exceeds his defensive rebounding. He's got to do a better job of rebounding outside of his area. His balance, for whatever reason, he gave up a couple of defensive rebounds but I take nothing away from Christian, his effort. You know what you're going to get. He's going to play really, really hard. He's got to screen better but he's a joy to coach and proud of him. Steps up and makes his fouls. I wish we would have gotten to the line more. Today, we only had three guys shoot a foul shot."

[Editor's note: Young then remarked about Sin'Cere Jones, who had an and-one.]

"But very, very good job from Christian Gurdak on an afternoon without Dorn, where we really needed him."

On Gurdak's progression and whether that comes as a surprise to Young:

"I don't know that's surprise. Comes from a really good high school program in DC. Conscientious, knows how to play, played a lot of basketball with Team Takeover, and then at Gonzaga, for a really, really good coach [in] Steve Turner. They all run their own race. Some progress at different rates, some takes them a little more time than others. And it's taken him some time, but he's had opportunities here with Tobi [Lawal] down and having to move Amani [Hansberry] down to the four. More opportunity at the five for Dorn and Gurdak. And I think those kids have handled themselves quite well."

On if Young saw any improvement on the rebounding and/or defensive end:

"Defensively, yes. Rebounding, no. We've got to do a better job in that area from our guards. But I thought, to limit them to 36% for the game from the field, 14% from three. Those analytics are quite encouraging. And we'll need that same kind of effort against Elon in here next Saturday who's pretty good playing good basketball, very good offensively."

On Pasha stepping up and taking advantage of the opportunity:

"He made the most of it now. To build on that, we got Elon next week before we head to a break. And he'll be in there early. I may even go with Hammond, Schutt and Pasha at the same time. But that's what happens. You prove yourself and don't turn it over. Share, make the right play, compete defensively, you get another bite of the apple. Now, do it again and again and again. That would be a real boost for our team, having that flexibility and that depth in the backcourt before Elon. We've got work to do with the Phoenix. Bodes well for our team heading into league play here very shortly."

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: