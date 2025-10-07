Everything From Virginia Tech's Jailen Bedford and Amani Hansberry At ACC Tipoff On Tuesday
Virginia Tech guard Jailen Bedford and forward Amani Hansberry spoke to the media at the ACC Tipoff today; here's the entirety of what Bedford and Hansberry had to say:
Jailen Bedford
On what Bedford is most excited for:
"I'm mostly excited to just play with these young group of guys, get out there and get some wins. I'm really excited about the depth and the versatility that we have. Honestly, just the pieces that he's brought in, that's what really intrigued me, and that's what made me want to come and play for him at this time, especially for my last year. The pieces that he has, he's brought in, and how far we've come in such a little time to put those pieces together, it's going to be an amazing year, so yeah."
On going the JUCO route and what he took away from the JUCO experience:
"I honestly feel like it's made me such a gritty player. I've always had this chip on my shoulder coming out, and they've created some dogs. I'm going to always hold that and cherish that, and I'm going to take that on and off the court, wherever I am, who I'm playing with or who I'm playing for. I'm always going to come in and compete and give you my all."
On what Bedford thinks are his strong suits that he brings to the table:
"Defense. That's what Coach says. I take pride on that, and all the coaches that I played for, they take pride in that as well. I'm going to come in and give you my all as well as being versatile, three-level scorer, shooting the ball, play making. I'm getting better at that, and I want to improve as well as my IQ. I feel like playing for these type of coaches, they have a really good development plan, and this is all coming together."
Amani Hansberry
On what Hansberry thinks are his strong suits that he brings to the table:
"Just being a vocal leader, shooting the ball, and, you know, just knowing what winning looks like. I won at my last two programs and I plan on winning here, and I feel like we got the pieces to do that."
On what it feels like to play for Coach Mike Young:
"Indescribable. He puts not only me, but everybody on the team in winning positions when it comes to scheme and offensively. He holds everybody accountable. He hates turnovers. I'm just having a blast. And I feel like his attention to detail, especially when it comes to our plays and little things just in transition, whether it's defense or offense, I feel like that only helps us get better and breeds us to become a winning team."
Q: Coach has six core pillars to the program: Smart, tough, obsessed, no excuses, every day, skill. Of those six, which one applies to you best?
[Editor's note: The moderator then asked if Hansberry wanted to hear them again, to which Hansberry replied with "Yeah, sure."]
"I got to pick one?"
THE MODERATOR: One.
"Dang. No excuses, probably. I try to hold myself accountable as well as my teammates. I feel as though you can't be a true leader if you're not doing the things that are asked of us on the court and off the court."
On if all six apply:
"Yes, absolutely."