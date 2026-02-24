Mapping Out Virginia Tech Women's Hoops' ACC Tournament Seeding Scenarios

Virginia Tech women's basketball finds itself in a relatively comfortable position 10 days away from the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament.

The Hokies (21-8, 11-6 ACC) currently sit seventh in the ACC standings with one game to go until the tournament kicks off on March 4 in Duluth, Georgia.

Updated standings and tournament bracket for ACC women's basketball:



SMU, Pitt and Boston College are all eliminated from the tournament.



Virginia Tech is essentially guaranteed to have a single bye and play on Thursday in Duluth. Cannot fall below No. 9 seed. pic.twitter.com/kfhpXCRj4g — David Cunningham (@ExcelSheetStats) February 24, 2026

Due to SMU, Pitt and Boston College all two or more games back from the ACC Tournament cutline, the 15 teams that will make the tournament this year have already been set. In addition, the Hokies are guaranteed a top-nine seed and are virtual locks for a first-round bye.

Here's the current full ACC Tournament seeding with 10 days to go until tournament time:

No. 12 Duke (15-1 ACC, 20-7 overall) No. 10 Louisville (14-2 ACC, 24-5 overall) No. 21 North Carolina (12-4 ACC, 23-6 overall) NC State (11-5 ACC, 18-9 overall) Syracuse (11-5 ACC, 21-6 overall) Virginia (11-5 ACC, 19-8 overall) Virginia Tech (11-6 ACC, 21-8 overall) Clemson (10-6 ACC, 19-9 overall) Notre Dame (10-6 ACC, 18-9 overall) California (8-8 ACC, 17-12 overall) Miami (7-9 ACC, 15-12 overall) Georgia Tech (7-9 ACC, 12-16 overall) Stanford (6-10 ACC, 17-12 overall) Wake Forest (4-12 ACC, 14-14 overall) Florida State (4-12 ACC, 9-19 overall) SMU (2-14 ACC, 9-19 overall) Pittsburgh (1-15 ACC, 8-21 overall) Boston College (1-16 ACC, 5-25 overall)

Virginia Tech cannot drop lower than ninth place on account of wins. It can jump as high as fourth due to Duke, Louisville and North Carolina all holding head-to-head advantages.

In terms of the teams located from No. 4 to No. 9, here's how head-to-head tiebreakers would fare for the Hokies compared to those squads:

Head-to-head advantage: Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson

Head-to-head disadvantage: NC State, Notre Dame

Either way, Virginia Tech sits in solid position to make the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament and if it can do so, it should be essentially set for qualifying for its fifth NCAA Tournament in six years.

Should Virginia Tech take down Virginia, they can move to fourth (if NC State and Syracuse go 0-2 or 1-1 in their last two games), fifth (if one of the two goes 2-0) or sixth (if both go 2-0).

Virginia’s matchup with No. 21 North Carolina on Feb. 26 (7 p.m. ET, ACCNX) carries significant weight for the Hokies’ postseason positioning. If the Tar Heels prevail, the Cavaliers would drop below Virginia Tech in the standings due to the Feb. 1 head-to-head result between the two schools.

That outcome would place added significance to the two teams' looming in-state showdown, effectively making it the deciding game for which Commonwealth program secures the higher seed in the ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech is back in action on Sunday, March 1, when it ventures to Charlottesville, Virgini,a to contest Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash. The contest will tip off at 12 p.m. ET, with viewing available on the ACC Network.