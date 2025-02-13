Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech vs No. 12 North Carolina
In ESPN's latest bracketology for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Hokies were listed as the 'last team in'. With this game happening this late into the season, this matchup is as important as it gets for Virginia Tech. A road win against a top-15 team in the country would help the Hokies get off the bubble, and insure themselves a spot in the tournament.
ESPN projects Virginia Tech to play Nebraska in a play-in game for the eleven seed as it stands right now. A win would face the Hokies off against No. 6 Vanderbilt in ESPN's bracketology.
A tournament appearance would be Virginia Tech's fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, and Megan Duffy's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach. Duffy was actually defeated by Virginia Tech in the 2021 NCAA Tournament in the first round as Marquette's head coach.
North Carolina is a current projected No. 3 seed in ESPN's bracketology, and they currently hold a record of 21-4, with a 9-3 record in conference. The Tar Heels' only losses are to UConn, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Florida State. North Carolina is coming off of two consecutive two-point wins against ACC opponents. The Tar Heels defeated Clemson and Stanford on the road with scores of 53-51 and 69-67, respectively.
Virginia Tech has also taken some losses this year, with everyone coming against a top school: Iowa, Michigan, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, NC State, and Syracuse. The Hokies have taken down Rutgers, Georgia Tech, and Louisville, but a win against North Carolina would make that resumé so much stronger. This is Virginia Tech's last matchup against a ranked team for the rest of the season. The big three of Carleigh Wenzel, Rose Michaeux, and Carys Baker have led the Hokies to some of their strongest wins.
So who will win?
Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech vs No. 12 North Carolina
This game has a lot more meaning for Virginia Tech than it does for North Carolina. The Tar Heels are still likely a lock for the tournament with a loss against the Hokies, but a win would mean so much more for the Hokies. Duffy could lead the Hokies to another tournament bid, and the motivation and hype around the Virginia Tech program is as big as ever. Carys Baker has been one of the best players in the ACC for the past month, and she's been able to help carry the Hokies to some quality wins. North Carolina can't coast by their ACC schedule with these close wins, and I believe in Virginia Tech to pick up their second ranked win on the season.
I wouldn't be shocked if Carys Baker had a twenty point double-double against one of the best teams in the ACC. Micheaux and and Wenzel both had a twenty point double-double in Virginia Tech's shocking win over Georgia Tech.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 70, No. 12 North Carolina 68
Additional Links:
Should Virginia Tech Hire Former Rival West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown as it's Offensive Coordinator?
Virginia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Wide Receiver