Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame
After taking a loss to SMU earlier this week, Virginia Tech hopes to bounce back today on the road against Notre Dame. Virginia Tech is still competing for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament and could use a win today after falling short vs the Mustangs.
Tech enters Saturday’s tilt with Notre Dame having won two of its last three games, including back-to-back road victories over Florida State and Virginia. Sean Pedulla erupted for a game-high 28 points to lead Tech to an 82-76 victory the last time these two sides squared off. In the Hokies’ last trip to Notre Dame, the Hokies had their six-game winning streak in the series snapped, 74-66. It was the longest active winning streak forTech against an ACC foe. VT leads the all-time series 11-10. Tech has a 4-5 record at Notre Dame. Prior to last season, the Hokies’ last loss to ND came on March 7, 2020. in Mike Young’s first season. The Irish won that game, 64-56. In Tech’s last five wins against the Irish, the Hokies are averaging 81.6 ppg.
Tobi Lawal has four double-doubles on the season, which are the most by a VT player since Lynn Kidd’s five from last season. Lawal had four double-doubles a year ago at VCU. Lawal became the first Hokie to record back-to-back double-doubles since Justyn Mutts did so in November 2022. The London, England native is one of four players to rank in the top 20 in both scoring and rebounding in ACC-only games.
Tech point guard Ben Hammond and Notre Dame forward Garrett Sundra both played prep ball at Paul VI, leading the Panthers to a No. 1 ranking in 2024.
Virginia Tech is going to have to stop one of the top guards in the nation today if they are going to win.
After 39 days away rehabbing his knee injury, Burton returned on Jan. 4 and he’s been playing the best ball of his career. The sophomore fired off five consecutive games with 20 or more points in January, which hadn’t been done by an Irish player since Ben Hansbrough in February of 2011. In fact, Burton has produced 20+ points in seven of his nine games since his return. With that said, he’s averaging 22.0 ppg in ACC play which ranks second only to Duke’s Cooper Flagg (22.3). Overall on the year, he’s averaging 20.5 ppg which places him eighth nationally. The last Irish player to finish a season with a 20.0+ ppg the average was Luke Harangody (21.8 ppg) in the 2009-10 season.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 7.5 point underdog today and the total is set at 135.5.
Prediction
They have not won every game, but the Hokies have been playing better as of late and nearly pulled an upset earlier this week against SMU. Virginia Tech is 9th in the ACC heading into today's game and could really use a win to get their hopes alive of getting a bye in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame has lost two in a row, including a really bad loss to previously winless Miami. Notre Dame is ore talented than Virginia Tech and is playing at home, but I think the Hokies defense contains the Notre Dame guards and find a way to get an upset win.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 71, Notre Dame 66
