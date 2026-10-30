Five November Games That Will Reveal Whether Virginia Tech Hoops Has Fixed Its Weaknesses

BLACKSBURG — For Virginia Tech men's basketball, November will be about more than simply getting off to a winning start.

After another season that left the Hokies searching for answers, head coach Mike Young enters the 2026-27 campaign with an opportunity to establish whether his program has addressed the inconsistencies that have prevented Virginia Tech from returning to the NCAA Tournament.

The concerns are familiar: defensive consistency, rebounding, offensive execution, and the ability to finish games against quality competition. While roster changes offer an opportunity for improvement, the Hokies must demonstrate that those improvements translate to the court.

Virginia Tech's eight-game November schedule provides several opportunities to do exactly that, including three matchups against Power Four opponents and a pair of challenging in-state contests.

Here are five games that could reveal whether the Hokies have taken a meaningful step forward.

No. 1: Iowa (Nov. 10)

Virginia Tech's first significant test comes against Iowa in Sioux City, where the Hokies will face a program coming off an Elite Eight appearance.

The Hawkeyes finished 24-13 last season and defeated defending national champion Florida during their NCAA Tournament run, providing Virginia Tech with an early measuring stick against high-major competition.

For the Hokies, the biggest question will be whether they can maintain offensive efficiency against a quality opponent rather than relying on individual scoring performances.

No. 2: Richmond (Nov. 16)

Virginia Tech returns to Cassell Coliseum for an in-state matchup against Richmond, a game that could reveal plenty about the Hokies' ability to handle opponents they are expected to defeat.

The Spiders finished 15-17 last season, but the matchup presents an opportunity to evaluate Virginia Tech's discipline on both ends of the floor.

Against opponents outside the Power Four conferences, the Hokies need to demonstrate an ability to control games rather than allowing unnecessary mistakes to keep inferior competition within striking distance. That will require avoiding careless turnovers, communicating defensively and maintaining intensity throughout both halves.

No. 3: Northwestern (Nov. 20; Charleston Classic)

Virginia Tech's trip to Charleston presents another significant opportunity to evaluate its progress, beginning with a matchup against Northwestern in the Charleston Classic.

Neutral-site competition proved problematic for the Hokies last season, when they finished 2-3 away from either team's home court. Consecutive losses to Saint Mary's and VCU during the Battle 4 Atlantis pointed to difficulty sustaining quality performances against tournament-caliber competition for Tech.

The primary concern will be Virginia Tech's defensive rebounding, an area that limited the Hokies throughout the previous campaign. If the Hokies can control the glass, they will give themselves a significantly better chance of securing a valuable neutral-site victory.

No. 4: Oklahoma State (Nov. 22; Charleston Classic).

Just two days after facing Northwestern, Virginia Tech will return to the court against Oklahoma State in its second Charleston Classic matchup.

The short turnaround presents a different challenge: whether Young's team can maintain its defensive discipline and energy without several days to prepare.

Last season, Virginia Tech struggled to generate consistent results away from Cassell Coliseum, finishing 3-7 in true road games and 2-3 at neutral sites. Perhaps most importantly, Virginia Tech needs to demonstrate that one difficult performance will not carry over into another if it loses its opener in Charleston.

No. 5: Old Dominion (Nov. 27)

Virginia Tech closes November against Old Dominion, another in-state opponent that provides an opportunity to assess the Hokies' consistency.

The Monarchs finished 12–21 last season, making this a matchup Virginia Tech should be expected to win. However, the importance of the contest extends beyond the final score. Following three consecutive games against Power Four competition, the Hokies must avoid overlooking an opponent while maintaining the same intensity displayed against stronger competition.