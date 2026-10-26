How Oklahoma Transfer Kuol Atak Changes Virginia Tech’s Offense — And Who Benefits Most?

Virginia Tech men’s basketball enters the 2026-27 season with a revamped roster, and Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak is among the additions who could make a significant impact on the Hokies’ offensive approach.

The 6-foot-9 forward arrives in Blacksburg after spending the last two seasons with the Sooners, bringing a combination of size, perimeter shooting and offensive versatility that could prove valuable in Mike Young’s system.

Atak averaged 7.0 points in just 12.4 minutes per game last season, shooting 46.5% from the field and an impressive 41.3% from beyond the arc. Although his playing time was limited, his efficiency suggested that he could become a more significant offensive contributor with an expanded role.

For a Virginia Tech team looking to replace several key contributors from last season, Atak provides an intriguing option as a floor-spacing forward capable of creating opportunities for his teammates.

However, his biggest impact might not necessarily come from his own scoring production.

How Atak Changes Tech’s Offensive Approach

Last season, the Oklahoma transfer attempted 104 three-pointers, connecting on 43 of them. More notably, approximately 82% of his field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc.

At 6-foot-9, Atak presents an interesting matchup problem for opposing forwards, particularly those more accustomed to defending traditional post players.

His presence could force opposing defenses to extend farther toward the perimeter — potentially opening more space for Virginia Tech’s guards to attack the basket.

That spacing is particularly important for Young’s offensive system, which emphasizes ball movement, intelligent positioning and finding favorable matchups.

Rather than functioning strictly as a spot-up shooter, Atak could become an important component of Virginia Tech’s offensive versatility, particularly when paired with a more traditional interior presence.

His shooting ability also provides Young with additional lineup flexibility. Depending on the matchup, Virginia Tech could deploy Atak alongside forward Amani Hansberry or center Miles Heide, creating different combinations of perimeter shooting and interior production.

Of course, whether Atak can maintain his efficiency against ACC competition while potentially playing significantly more minutes remains an important question — though his skill set gives Virginia Tech another offensive dimension.

Who Benefits Most? Amani Hansberry

While Atak’s shooting could benefit several Virginia Tech players, Amani Hansberry might be the biggest beneficiary of his arrival.

Hansberry returns for his senior season after averaging a team-high 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-8 forward is particularly effective around the basket, where his combination of strength, footwork and finishing ability makes him difficult to defend.

However, opposing defenses can make life considerably more difficult for interior scorers when they don’t have to respect perimeter shooting from surrounding players.

With Atak positioned beyond the arc, opposing forwards could face a difficult decision: Stay attached to the Oklahoma transfer and allow Hansberry to operate with more room inside, or provide additional help against Hansberry and risk surrendering an open three-pointer.

That dynamic could become especially valuable when Virginia Tech runs its offense through Hansberry in the high post.

The pairing could also create opportunities for Ben Hammond, who averaged 13.2 points per game last season and shot 47.0% from three-point range during ACC play.

With Atak drawing defensive attention along the perimeter, Hammond could find additional driving lanes and opportunities to operate off-ball.

What It Means for Virginia Tech

Atak’s arrival does not guarantee an immediate offensive transformation, particularly considering his limited experience playing extended minutes at the high-major level. He has yet to start a collegiate game, and the adjustment to a larger role against ACC competition could take time.

Still, his combination of size and shooting gives Young another option when constructing lineups, especially alongside Hansberry and Virginia Tech’s returning backcourt.

The Hokies finished last season with 19-13 (8-10 ACC) record, narrowly missing several opportunities to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume and missing March Madness for the fourth straight year.

If Atak can maintain his perimeter efficiency while providing consistent minutes, Virginia Tech could become a more difficult team to defend in the half-court.