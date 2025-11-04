Five Takeaways From Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Win Over Charleston Southern
Virginia Tech men's basketball defeated Charleston Southern, 98-67, to open its season with a victory. Here's five takeaways that stood out in the contest.
No. 1: Virginia Tech possesses a fearsome frontcourt.
Virginia Tech's frontcourt duo was a force in the contest, with Hansberry and Lawal combining for 39 points along with 25 total rebounds. The two both shot 50% from the field as well and tallied their numbers in less than 30 minutes.
"I think Amani and Tobi are a really good one-two punch," said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young postgame. "They complement each other well and give us flexibility defensively. They’re both really good rebounders. I’m not going to turn down a double-double from both of them night in and night out... sign me up."
Hansberry surprised more than anybody else, taking nine treys in the game.
"“I told him after he missed a couple in the first half, ‘Don’t turn one down.’," Young said "I want him confident. When that rim looks like a bathtub to him, he’s dangerous.”
No. 2: Neoklis Avdalas' game control is impeccable.
While Avdalas didn't put up the flashy numbers expected of him, he showcased impeccable poise when it came to facilitating Tech's offense.
Avdalas had eight points and nine assists to go along with three rebounds. Though he shot 3-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc, he notched nine assists and committed only one turnover.
Avdalas put up one of the most impressive debut games I've seen despite the relative lack of scoring. The passing ability that Avdalas showcased in this game was nothing short of spectacular; he affected the game in way more ways than just scoring.
“He’s so anxious to get going offensively," Young stated. "We need him to score some, but he’s such a difference maker with his passing and playmaking. Hokie fans saw a sample of that tonight. He can really spray the ball around and does some things that are remarkable. Nine assists and one turnover, that’s Avdalas. He’s a great one.”
Here's another example of his passing:
No. 3: Tech's shooting is a mystery.
Virginia Tech had a less-than impressive night from deep, shooting 9-28. That doesn't necessarily tell the entire story, though.
Avdalas made one of six shots from deep, while Hansberry also shot 3-for-9, a number unlikely to be his expected shot diet. In total the Hokies made nine of 28 triples (32.1%) and struggled in the first half with a 2-for-13 (15.4%) mark.
“We shot 15.4 percent from three in the first half, but I’ve got a good shooting team," Young said. "Good to see us get it corrected. Nine of 28 for the game, 32 percent, meh. That’s okay for game one.”
This team, according to Mike Young is more than capable of shooting, they just need to find their shots. The question still remains as to whether they will.
No. 4: Rebounding is one of the team's strengths.
Virginia Tech was a force on the boards, outrebounding Charleston Southern, 54-41, and grabbing a total of 18 offensive rebounds. In addition, the Hokies outscored the Buccaneers, 25-8 in second-chance points.
“We’re bigger than they are, and we’ve got really good ones," Young said. "Tobi jumps over the moon for some of those rebounds. Amani’s got great hands and long arms. He plays a lot bigger than his 6-8 frame. Tyler Johnson’s a moose at the three spot. We’ve got the makings of a good rebounding team, and that’s an area that needs to keep improving.”
This team can rebound and rebound well, and they showed it tonight. Good rebounding teams are the type of teams that are able to make it far in college basketball, and Virginia Tech seems to be just that.
No. 5: Christian Gurdak might compete for meaningful minutes
Christian Gurdak played 15 minutes in this game with Antonio Dorn out for the season opener. In that span, he went 2-for-3 from the floor with two and-one baskets.
“He’s gotten his feet wet," Young said. "He played a good ball game against Duquesne in that scrimmage, and I played him more tonight than I intended to for a couple of reason. Amani had foul trouble, for one, but [Gurdak] handled it great.”
The true freshman big also went 4-4 from the line and reeled in five rebounds with his eight points scored. Though Dorn will return against Providence, Gurdak's development is a key cog to watch as this season unfolds.