Former Virginia Tech Center Liz Kitley Signs with Golden State Valkyries
Liz Kitley has signed a seven-day hardship contract with the Golden State Valkyries. Kitley was drafted in the second round by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024 but missed all of her rookie season due to an ACL tear that she suffered in the final collegiate regular season game against Virginia.
Kitley began her professional career this year with the Aces, but found difficulty getting playing time due to her working back from injury and sitting behind three-time MVP A'ja Wilson. She played in 12 games, starting just one for Las Vegas, averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. The Aces waived her in late June.
She is arguably the greatest player in Virginia Tech women's basketball history. She holds program records in points scored, field goals made, double-figure games and double-doubles. She also is also at the top of the ACC in blocks and field goal percentage. She guided the Hokies to their first-ever ACC Tournament title in 2023 and followed it up by leading them to the program’s first ACC regular-season championship in 2024. Number 33 now hangs in the rafters at Cassell Colliseum as she had her number retired this past season.
Kitley also won ACC Player of the Year three consecutive seasons and was First Team All-ACC four times.
Kitley was the centerpiece of Virginia Tech's Final Four run in 2023. Kitley and Georgia Amoore became one of the most dangerous duos in the entire country.
How much playtime Kitley will end up getting remains to be seen. This move was made in response to Tiffany Hayes suffering a knee injury on August 22 against the Phoenix Mercury. Hayes is expected to miss at least another week of action before returning to the court.
The Valkyries have four games remaining and are in the middle of a playoff push. They are currently the sixth seed and have not clinched a playoff spot yet. Golden State is hoping Kitley can provide some depth, or even play some crucial minutes for them as they push towards the postseason. Kitley is no stranger to performing in big moments. In the Final Four run in 2023, she averaged 16.2 points and 12 rebounds.
At just 23, Kitley could use this opportunity with Golden State to jump-start her professional basketball career. It was always going to be an uphill battle in Las Vegas, with her coming back from injury and arguably the best player in the world in Wilson, ahead of her on the depth chart. Virginia Tech fans have already seen how dominant Kitley can be when she’s healthy and given the chance to shine. The Valkyries' next game is on September 4th at 10:00 p.m. ET against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.