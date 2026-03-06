Virginia Tech To Play In ALS Awareness Game At Fenway Park

Virginia Tech will take the field at one of the most iconic venues in baseball this spring.

Boston College announced that it and the Hokies will play at Fenway Park in April as part of their ALS Awareness with Boston College, bringing college baseball back to the historic home of the Boston Red Sox. The game will give Virginia Tech a rare opportunity to play inside one of the sport’s most recognizable ballparks and continue a growing tradition of college events hosted at the venue.

For Virginia Tech, the trip to Fenway will also serve as a return to a place where the program has already experienced success.

The Hokies last played at Fenway Park during the 2022 season when they defeated Boston College 6–1 in a neutral-site conference game. Virginia Tech delivered a complete performance that day, controlling the game on both the mound and at the plate to secure the win in front of the historic Green Monster.

That victory came during what ultimately became one of the most memorable seasons in program history.

The 2022 Hokies went on to put together a historic campaign, capturing the ACC regular-season championship and hosting both an NCAA Regional and Super Regional at English Field in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech advanced to the Super Regional round for the first time in program history, putting together a season that helped elevate the national profile of the program.

While the Fenway win was just one game in a long and successful season, it remains a memorable moment for the Hokies because of the setting. Playing in a Major League ballpark always carries a unique atmosphere, and Fenway Park is widely considered one of the most historic venues in the sport.

This will be the fourth game that Virginia Tech will play in a major-league ballpark in 2026, with the first three being last weekend at the Amegy Bank Globe Life Classic in Arlington, Texas. Those games were played in the Texas Rangers' stadium.

College teams rarely get the chance to compete on that stage, making the opportunity a special one for players, coaches, and fans alike.

Virginia Tech’s return to Fenway will once again put the Hokies inside the same venue that has hosted some of the most legendary moments in baseball history. For a program that has steadily grown over the past several seasons, the chance to play in such an environment offers both a showcase opportunity and a memorable experience for the roster.

When the Hokies and Eagles meet in April, Virginia Tech will look to replicate the success it found the last time the program stepped onto the Fenway Park field.

If history is any indication, the Hokies have already shown they know how to win there.