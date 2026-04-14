Former Virginia Tech Forward Carys Baker Announces Her Transfer To Rival ACC Program

One of the ACC's top forwards is staying in the conference.

Virginia Tech transfer Carys Baker has committed to Louisville women's basketball, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2 forward from West Hartford, Connecticut, brings Second Team All-ACC talent and a pedigree that runs deep in the sport to a Cardinals program that finished 29-8 and reached the Sweet 16 this past season.

NEWS: Virginia Tech transfer Carys Baker has committed to Louisville, @247SportsPortal is told.



Baker averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds pic.twitter.com/FebsaC7fzM — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 14, 2026

Basketball is in Baker's blood. Her father, Vin Baker, played 13 seasons in the NBA and was a 4-time All-Star. He played collegiately at Hartford and is currently an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. Carys has made a name entirely on her own, but the foundation was always there.

Her trajectory at Virginia Tech tells the story of a player who kept raising her game every single season. As a freshman in 2023-24, she came off the bench and averaged 3.4 points per game. She stepped into a full-time starting role in her sophomore year, averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 32 starts. Then in 2025-26, she became one of the ACC's best forwards. Baker started all 33 games for the Hokies, averaging a career-best 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range. She scored 20 or more points 10 times and earned Second Team All-ACC honors.

She saved some of her best for last as a Hokie. Baker logged two double-doubles during the season, including a 21-point, 14-rebound performance against Oregon in Virginia Tech's first-round NCAA Tournament loss. It was the final game of her career in Blacksburg, and she went out swinging. She will have one year of eligibility remaining at Louisville.

Baker entered the portal April 4 alongside Mackenzie Nelson, who committed to Clemson earlier Tuesday. The two were the biggest losses of what has been a significant roster overhaul for Megan Duffy in Blacksburg this offseason.

For Louisville, Baker fills a real need. The Cardinals saw their only two seniors, forward Laura Ziegler and guard Reyna Scott, exhaust their eligibility following the Sweet 16, and three additional players have entered the portal since the season ended. Walz is building around a young core that is already hungry for more. Louisville's roster this past season was loaded with underclassmen, including five sophomores, two true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen. Baker's ability to score inside and out, rebound and handle herself in ACC play gives Walz an experienced, battle-tested piece to plug into that group immediately.

Walz is entering his 20th season at Louisville, and year 19 was one of his best. The Cardinals went 29-8, finished as a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 for the 13th time under his watch before falling to Michigan 71-52. It was their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Baker is walking into a program that knows how to win, has the infrastructure to compete deep into March and desperately needed a proven scorer in the frontcourt.

For a forward with one year to make her case at the next level, there are few better landing spots in the ACC.