Former Virginia Tech Guard Izaiah Pasha Narrows Transfer Portal List to Three Schools

About a year ago, Izaiah Pasha chose Virginia Tech over Penn State, turning down significant interest from Gonzaga, Michigan, Villanova and others looking to land one of the best freshman guards in the country. Now, the 6-foot-4 sophomore from Harrisburg, Pa. is back in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining, a much smaller list and a much different situation.

Pasha has narrowed his options to UCSD, Duquesne and San Francisco, according to The Portal Report. He is currently visiting San Francisco and will make stops at both UCSD and Duquesne later this week before making his decision.

Virginia Tech transfer Izaiah Pasha has cut his list down to 3 school:



UCSD

Duquesne

San Fransisco



Pasha is currently visiting SF and will visit both UCSD and Duquesne this week! pic.twitter.com/rC2sCIou5S — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 14, 2026

The transfer is the product of a rough year in Blacksburg. Pasha came to Virginia Tech with serious credentials. At Delaware in 2024-25, he started 33 of 34 games, averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists per game and earned CAA Rookie of the Year honors. He also helped guide the Blue Hens, seeded 12th, all the way to the CAA title game, winning four straight games before falling to UNC Wilmington, 76-72, in the final. In the tournament, he averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists across five games.

His profile coming out of Delaware attracted serious interest. When he committed to Virginia Tech, Penn State was the only other school he visited, though he also drew significant interest from Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Michigan, Villanova, Louisville, Virginia and Wake Forest. The expectation was that Pasha would step in and give the Hokies something they had been missing: a lead guard capable of creating his own shot and getting downhill.

That version of Pasha never materialized. He appeared in 18 games, averaging 8.1 minutes per game, and put up two points per game on 35% shooting from the field, 14.3% from 3-point range and 53.8% from the free-throw line. His most productive stretch came in December, when he logged a season-high 27 minutes against UMES and posted seven points and six assists. It was a glimpse of what made him a sought-after recruit, but it came in just one game.

Pasha is now looking for a landing spot where he can rebuild his reputation and return to the player he was at Delaware. All three schools on his final list are mid-major programs that would likely offer him a featured role from day one.

Pasha is now looking for a landing spot where he can rebuild his reputation and return to the player he was at Delaware. All three schools on his final list are mid-major programs that would likely offer him a featured role from day one. UCSD competes in the Big West, Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 and San Francisco in the West Coast Conference. Each program represents a significant step down in competition from the ACC, but for a player who barely saw the floor this past season, the opportunity to play meaningful minutes matters more than the conference name on the schedule. With two years left, Pasha has plenty of time to reestablish himself as an impact guard and potentially work his way back up the ladder.