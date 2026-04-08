Virginia Tech Linked to Multiple Transfer Portal Guards
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The transfer portal opened yesterday, just one day after Michigan defeated UConn for the national championship, and there is tons of movement going on as programs look to reshape their rosters for next season and comepte for confernece and national championships.
Right now, there is a lot of work that Virginia Tech has to do to get its roster ready for next season. The Hokies came into this past season with expectations of making the NCAA Tournament, but multiple close game losses ruined that and Virginia Tech was left at home. They are now trying to replace the following players who entered the portal:
- guard Izaiah Pasha (Jr.) (March 24)
- guard Neoklis Avdalas (So.) (March 27)
- center Christian Gurdak (So.) (March 31)
- guard Jaden Schutt (r-Sr.) (April 3)
- center Antonio Dorn (So.) (April 7) * - two years of eligibility
- guard Brett Freeman (April 7)
We are starting to see who the Hokies might be targeting to replace this talent. According to multiple reports, Virginia Tech is showing interest in Washington State transfer Tomas Thrastarson, Wofford guard Khamare Holmes, and Purdue Fort Wayne guard Corey Hadnot II.
Holmes was named to the All-SoCon First Team. He is the first Terrier since B.J. Mack in 2022-23 to earn a spot on the first team. Holmes led the team with 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. He scored a career-high 36 points against the Samford Bulldogs on January 21, with 29 of those points coming in the second half. He scored 20 or more points in 14 games. He played his high school basketball at Archer High School in Georgia.
Thrastarson played in 19 games after suffering a left foot stress fracture in the first game of conference play, missing 12 games before returning against Saint Mary’s in late February. He was on the WCC All-Freshman team and played in 31 games and started in 11, averaged 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 57% from the field and 41 % from three.
Hadnot II started all 32 games and had 18 games of 20+ points and also recorded 20.4 points per game, best in the Horizon League and sixth best for a single-season in Mastodon history
These are all intriguing options for Virginia Tech, but it is still unclear how serious their interest level is in these players and how the Hokies will puruse. Stay tuned in here for the latest portal news.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell