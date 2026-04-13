Former Virginia Tech Guard Jaden Schutt Commits to Kansas State

The departures keep coming in Blacksburg.

Jaden Schutt committed to Kansas State out of the NCAA transfer portal Monday, On3 confirmed, making him the second former Virginia Tech guard to find a new home this week and one of six Hokies to enter the portal since the season ended. It is his third program in four seasons.

NEWS: Virginia Tech transfer guard Jaden Schutt has committed to Kansas State, his agency Edge Sports/SSM told @On3.



The 6-5 junior averaged 7.7 points per game this season while shooting over 38% from three. Began his career at Duke.https://t.co/JSwkLpCVlu pic.twitter.com/maq9KXBtJa — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Schutt arrived at Virginia Tech after a brief stint at Duke, where he averaged 2.1 points in 14 games. He never found consistent footing with the Blue Devils, but his two seasons in Blacksburg told a more complicated story. Over 64 games and 31 starts with the Hokies, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, reliable depth production but rarely more than that. His best moment in a Virginia Tech uniform came last season in a 101-95 overtime win over Syracuse, when he erupted for a career-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Schutt was a four-star recruit out of Yorkville Christian in Illinois in the Class of 2022, ranked No. 65 nationally and No. 9 among shooting guards in his class. The tools were always there. The production never fully matched the pedigree.

Schutt's departure adds to an already significant offseason hole for Mike Young. He joins Neoklis Avdalas, who committed to North Carolina earlier Monday, along with Antonio Dorn, Christian Gurdak, Izaiah Pasha and Brett Freeman, six players gone since the portal window opened April 7. With Amani Hansberry, Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson announced to be returning to Blacksburg, Young has a foundation. But the backcourt depth Schutt provided, particularly his ability to stretch the floor and contribute off the bench, will need to be replaced before the April 21 deadline.

For Schutt, Kansas State represents a chance to redefine his college career entering his senior season. He will reunite in Manhattan with former Virginia Tech teammate Brandon Rechsteiner, who committed to Kansas State after starting all 34 games for Colorado State this past season as the Rams' leading scorer. The Big 12 presents a different challenge than the ACC, and a bigger role under head coach Casey Alexander, alongside a familiar face, could be exactly what Schutt needs to finally play up to the recruit he was four years ago.

Virginia Tech gave Schutt his most consistent run as a college player. Now he gets one more year to build on it in a new conference.