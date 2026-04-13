Former Virginia Tech Guard Neoklis Avdalas Reveals Transfer Destination

One-and-done Hokie Neoklis Avdalas' next school has officially been revealed. Avdalas, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound guard from Kalamata, Greece, will be suiting up next year for the North Carolina Tar Heels, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

BREAKING: Virginia Tech transfer guard Neoklis Avdalas has committed to North Carolina, @JoeTipton reports🐏https://t.co/mzMe9luCgH pic.twitter.com/yvJxFajL03 — On3 (@On3) April 13, 2026

In his lone year at Virginia Tech, Avdalas totaled 12.1 points per game, shooting 38.6% from the field, 31.4% from three-point range and 67.3% from the free-throw line.

The Greek wing began his collegiate career with an eight-point, nine-assist outing against Charleston Southern, before bursting onto the scene against Providence five days later. In a 107-101 overtime victory over the Friars, Avdalas poured in 33 points, five rebounds and six assists on 13-of-23 shooting (5-of-8 from three-point range).

Avdalas was torrid and glacial throughout the season, scoring 30 points against Western Carolina — preceded by a six-point performance on 2-of-7 shooting against George Mason.

Against then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31, Avdalas scored 17 points and gobbled up eight rebounds on 5-of-21 shooting, though he committed five turnovers. Battling a nagging ankle injury, he was held to eight points and seven turnovers against Wake Forest four days later, though he amassed seven assists.

After totaling 21 points against Stanford on Jan. 7, Avdalas' effectiveness waned. Between Jan. 17 (Notre Dame) and Jan. 31 (Duke), Avdalas scored in double-digits only once, turning in point totals of eight, 10, two, nine and five. Against Louisville, Georgia Tech and Duke, he shot a combined 5-of-31 (16.1%), including a 2-of-15 (13.3%) mark from beyond the arc.

Following a two-point outing on 1-of-3 shooting against Miami, Avdalas briefly rediscovered his early-season form. Avdalas produced 17 points and eight rebounds in an 82-63 victory over Wake Forest, going 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Then, the following game against the then-No. 18 Tar Heels, Avdalas scored 19 points on a 7-of-16 clip, tacking on three boards and five assists. Against Boston College in the Hokies' home finale, the Greek wing logged 15 points on 5-of-13 (4-of-6 from three).

However, in the last two games, Avdalas struggled. In Virginia Tech's regular-season finale against then-No. 13 Virginia, Avdalas shot 3-of-8 and missed all four of his three-point looks. Then, against Wake Forest, Avdalas went 2-of-8 from the field, and 1-of-5 from three-point land, putting up five points and three turnovers in an eventual overtime loss. He was subbed out at the 7:37 mark of the second half and did not return.

Avdalas has three years of eligibility remaining.

Virginia Tech currently has six scholarship players on its roster. Here's the full list: