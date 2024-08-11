Four Star Ryder Frost Includes Virginia Tech In His Final Eight Schools
Ryder Frost, a four-star small forward from New Hampshire, finally narrowed down his list to eight schools.
Frost is the second highest-rated player coming out of New Hampshire according to the 247Sports Composite. Matter of a fact, On3 rates Frost as the 99th best player nationally. Due simply to location, he’s probably one of the most underrated prospects in the country and will soon make his college decision.
Earlier today, he finally narrowed down his list to eight schools, and Virginia Tech found themselves in that list. The Hokies will find themselves fighting against some powerhouse schools in the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC. Frost’s list includes Michigan, Iowa, Penn State, Wisconsin, BYU, Syracuse, Notre Dame, and of course—Virginia Tech.
He has spent this offseason climbing the rankings, starting as a three-star who was a fringe top-5 player in New Hampshire, and is now a four-star who’s looked at as a top player in his state.
Frost is an all-around scorer and plays really great positional defense, often taking on players that are much larger than he is.
In an interview with ‘Phenom Hoops’ earlier this season, Frost had this to say about his game “I’m a high IQ versatile wing that can stretch the floor with my shooting, guard multiple positions with other wings and bigs, and rebound and get out in transition. I’ve mainly been working on my ball handling, getting quicker with the ball, and working on my lateral quickness defensively. Those have been two things I’ve really emphasized on to get better at over the last year.”
Frost would be a huge addition to a class that by all measures is a top 25 class in the country. Virginia Tech has already been able to land two four-stars, and one player who is considered by some to be a top-100 player.
This is already a very solid class, and if Frost commits this could be the beginning of a historic class for the Hokies.