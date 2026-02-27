LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs Texas A&M Baseball Score
Virginia Tech travels southwest to take part in the Amegy Bank Globe Life Classic in Arlington, Texas. Its first game is against Texas A&M on Friday. Here are live scoring updates:
Virginia Tech's lineup:
1. Sam Grube (1B)
2. Owen Petrich (3B)
3. Ethan Ball (2B)
4. Henry Cooke (C)
5. Hudson Lutterman (DH)
6. Nick Locurto (LF)
7. Sam Gates (RF)
8. Pete Daniel (SS)
9. Treyson Hughes (CF)
Starting Pitcher: Brett Renfrow
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.