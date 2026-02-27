Three Keys for Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 North Carolina

Virginia Tech men's basketball gears up with No. 16 North Carolina for a vital clash tomorrow evening at the Dean E. Smith Center. Ahead of tomorrow's Chapel Hill clash, here's three keys for a potential Hokies upset victory.

No. 1: Force UNC into turnovers — and limit your own.

North Carolina has been elite this season in keeping control of the ball; the Tar Heels have committed a turnover on just 13.6% of their possessions, the 15th-best total in Division I.

Virginia Tech is also relatively careful with the ball, with its 14.8% turnover rate currently sitting at No. 51. North Carolina hasn't been able to force many issues for teams in transition, however, logging just a 13.8% defensive turnover rate (No. 343).

In league play, that clip hasn't been much better for the Tar Heels; they currently have forced turnovers on 13.6% of their possessions, the second-lowest rate in the ACC.

No. 2: Be accurate inside the arc, and use UNC's three-point defense deficiency to the maximum.

That goes without saying that making shots will help you win, but it's especially important against a team such as North Carolina that thrives with its level of size.

In league play only, the Tar Heels currently rank No. 4 in the league in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 116.2 tally. Moreover, North Carolina ranks fourth in effective field goal percentage (54.3%), team turnover rate (12.8%) and two-point shooting percentage (56.3%).

Virginia Tech will either need to beat the Tar Heels inside; North Carolina sports a 45.4% clip allowed inside, the 13th-best total in D-I. The Hokies can also attempt an outside-heavy approach; Virginia Tech's 35.6% three-point-shooting clip ranks No. 91 in Division I.

That three-point shooting clip, which sits at 35.3% (No. 6 in ACC) in league play, could come as a welcome boost against a North Carolina group that's struggled to defend the three

No. 3: Get North Carolina to the line.

As aforementioned, North Carolina is elite inside the arc. However, the Tar Heels are a substandard team from the charity stripe. This season, North Carolina has gone just 68% from the line, which sits at No. 320 in Division I. In league play, that total sits at 67.6%, 15th in the ACC.

If Virginia Tech can take away North Carolina's most pivotal strength while avoiding foul trouble, it could be in position to snag a major upset victory in Chapel Hill. Tar Heels freshman forward Caleb Wilson will presumably be unavailable for the contest; ESPN's Dave O'Brien reported that Wilson — who has averaged 19.6 points per game this season —expects to be back for North Carolina's game vs. Duke on March 7.

Virginia Tech will take on the No. 16 Tar Heels tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the contest will be on ESPN2 as the Hokies look to raise their league record back to .500.