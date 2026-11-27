After splitting its stint at the Charleston Classic last weekend, Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action tonight at 5 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network Extra) against Old Dominion.

Game Preview

The Hokies (6-1) will look to bounce back after a 106-80 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov 22. In the 26-point loss — Virginia Tech's worst margin of defeat since a 91-59 loss to North Carolina on March 4, 2025 — the Hokies conceded 65 second-half points, allowing the most points in a single game in program history since the 2009 NIT vs. Duquesne (108). The last time an opponent scored 106 or more in regulation against Virginia Tech prior to Nov. 22 was Florida State on March 1, 1989.

Still, it's been a stellar season for Virginia Tech, notwithstanding last Sunday's result. The Hokies won their first six games of the season for the third time under eighth-year head coach Mike Young. That included a 93-88 victory over Iowa in Sioux City, Iowa on Nov. 8 that could prove pivotal come tournament time. The Hawkeyes are currently ranked 25th in KenPom, while Tech's 47th.

For comparison, Virginia Tech's next opponent, Old Dominion, is 145th. The Monarchs opened their season with five straight wins, but fell to then-No. Virginia 85-65 on Nov. 8 in Charlottesville.

Old Dominion's been a pleasant surprise this season, the Monarchs, who entered the season ranked No. 229 on KenPom, have jumped up 84 spots since the preseason. The Monarchs are also shooting 40.1% from 3-point range, good for 23rd in the nation.

If there's any key weaknesses in Old Dominion's unit, it's the squad's ability to force turnovers, keep control of the ball and convert inside the arc. The Monarchs rank 233rd in the nation in 2-point shooting percentage (49.5%) and No. 314 in steal percentage conceded (12.3%). Old Dominion's steal percentage forced of 9.2% ranks 220nd in Division I.

The Monarchs may have difficulty slowing down Virginia Tech’s high-octane offense. Through seven games, Young’s squad ranks 17th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.9), tied for the highest ranking of his Virginia Tech tenure while posting his best efficiency rating in Blacksburg. Moreover, the Hokies are shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc, good for 10th in Division I, while forcing turnovers on 23% of opposing possessions, the 26th-best mark nationally.

Junior guard Ben Hammond has been at the forefront of the attack, averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals on 48/87/44 shooting splits this season. Hammond's scored 20 or more points in three games, highlighted by a career-high 32-point performance against Iowa.

Hammond's 20.6 points-per-game total ranks second in the ACC, only behind Florida State forward Sebastian Rancik (21.0). Three Hokies rank in the top-20 of the ACC in points per game; Hammond (No. 2, 20.6ppg), senior forward Amani Hansberry (No. 17, 15.9ppg) and senior guard Jaylen Curry (No. 19, 15.4ppg).

In addition, 6-foot-5 junio guard Tyler Johnson's averaging 7.9 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds. On Nov. 16, Johnson accrued 10 points and 11 rebounds against Richmond for his second-ever double-double, three nights after a 10-point, nine-rebounding outing vs. Mount St. Mary's.

For Old Dominion, it's been sophomore guard Zacch Wiggins leading the charge. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder's upped his scoring to 13.9 points a night after 6.1 ppg in 2025-26.

Wiggins scored 25 points in the Monarchs' season opener against Western Michigan, and against Hampton on Nov. 24, he posted 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Though he was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting and four turnovers against UVa., Wiggins chipped in seven boards and three assists.

Adante' Holiman could be another name to watch. The fifth-year, 5-foot-11 guard, who averaged 16.9 poinnts with Georgia Southern in 2024-25, was at Arizona State last season but did not play due to an elbow injury. Holiman scored 17 points against Hampton on a 5-of-8 clip from the field.

There’s also Bubu Benjamin, a 6-foot-7 senior guard averaging 9.1 points per game for the Monarchs. Benjamin poured in 18 points against Longwood, though his scoring output dipped to nine against Virginia and five against Hampton.

Score Prediction

While I think Old Dominion presents a respectable challenge, I don’t see the Monarchs hanging around long enough to seriously threaten Virginia Tech. It may take the Hokies a few minutes to settle in, but I expect them to eventually pull away and cruise to a comfortable double-digit victory.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 85, Old Dominion 64