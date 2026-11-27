Virginia Tech men's basketball returns to Blacksburg tomorrow to take on Old Dominion, coming off a 1-1 stint in the Charleston Classic last weekend. Ahead of tomorrow's tilt in Cassell Coliseum, here's how you can tune in:

How To Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Cassell Coliseum — Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ACC Network Extra

TV Voices: Bailey Angle (play-by-play), Mack McCarthy (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN app

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Evan Hughes (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Season Notes

Virginia Tech (6-1) split its trip at the Charleston Classic, which, intriguingly enough, is the last location where it squared off against Old Dominion.

The Hokies and Monarchs matched up in the 2022 rendition of the Classic, a showdown Virginia Tech won 75-71. In that game, current Hokies assistant coach Hunter Cattoor was a player, scoring 10 points, while Old Dominion's head coach, Mike Jones, was an assocaiate head coach for the Hokies in 2022 and 2023.

Virginia Tech's won its last six showdowns at Cassell Coliseum and a victory tomorrow would also be its 15th in a row against non-conference opponents at home. The last time the Hokies lost a non-conference game at home was on Dec. 4, 2024, to Vanderbilt in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Virginia Tech won its first six games of the season, including a critical 93-88 victory over Iowa in Sioux City, Iowa, on Nov. 8. The Hokies also captured wins over Coppin State (88-54), Mercer (96-67), Mount St. Mary's (82-62) and Richmond (85-68) to enter the Charleston Classic with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Tech won its first game of the Classic, unseating Northwestern 87-70 and leading wire-to-wire for the third straight game. The Hokies made a season-high 16 shots from 3-point range and shot 51.6% from beyond the arc.

Two days later, Virginia Tech sustained its first loss of the season, falling by 26 points to Oklahoma State. The Hokies surrendered 65 second-half points to the the Cowboys, marking the first time since the 2008-09 National Invitational Tournament against Duquesne (108 points) that the Hokies had allowed 106 or more points in a single game.

It was the first time an opponent had scored 106 or more in regulation against Virginia Tech since Florida State did so with 117 points on March 1, 1989. With the game tied at 54, Oklahoma State rattled off an eight-point run and then a 13-0 stretch, outscoring Virginia Tech 29-8 from the 16:31 to 7:30 marks of the second half.

Through seven games, junior guard Ben Hammond is leading the Hokies in scoring with 20.6 points per game, followed by senior forward Amani Hansberry (15.9ppg) and senior guard Jaylen Curry (15.4ppg). Should Virginia Tech win Friday, it'll mark the third time under eighth-year head coach Mike Young that the Hokies have started the season 7-1 and the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.