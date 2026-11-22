For the first time this season, Virginia Tech men's basketball found itself unable to counteract a strong opposing rally. The Hokies conceded 65 second-half points to Oklahoma State in a 106-80 blowout Sunday afternoon at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., bringing their record in the Charleston Classic to an even 1-1.

After Virginia Tech's (7-1) first loss of the season, here are three takeaways I've got regarding the contest:

No. 1: Defensive struggles plagued Virginia Tech throughout the second half.

Virginia Tech allowed 100 points in regulation for the first time since North Carolina on Jan. 21, 2019. Moreover, the 106 points it allowed were the most in a single game against Virginia Tech since Duquesne scored 108 in the 2008-09 National Invitational Tournament.

The last time Virginia Tech allowed that many in regulation? March 1, 1989 against Florida State (117).

Oklahoma State scored 65 points in the second half on 25-of-34 (73.5%) shooting, burying seven of its 11 looks (63.6%) from 3-point range. The Hokies, meanwhile, struggled, shooting 39.3% (11-for-28) from the field and 4-for-14 (28.6%) from beyond the arc.

No. 2: Once again, Ben Hammond provided a bright spot for the Hokies.

Despite Virginia Tech's struggles against Oklahoma State, Ben Hammond delivered one of his strongest offensive performances of the season, finishing with a team-high 24 points.

Hammond shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range, while converting all four of his free-throw attempts. The sophomore guard also grabbed five rebounds and recorded two assists in 32 minutes.

His production was particularly notable in the second half, when he scored 16 of his 24 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Hammond accounted for more than 40% of Virginia Tech's 39 second-half points, providing much of the Hokies' offense as Oklahoma State continued to pull away.

Hammond was one of just two Virginia Tech players to reach double figures, joining Jaylen Curry, who finished with 18 points and seven assists.

No. 3: Virginia Tech struggled to find offense outside of Hammond and Curry.

While Ben Hammond and Jaylen Curry provided much of Virginia Tech's offensive production, the Hokies struggled to generate consistent scoring from the rest of their lineup. Hammond finished with a team-high 24 points, while Curry added 18 points and seven assists. The two guards combined for 42 of Virginia Tech's 80 points, accounting for 52.5% of the team's scoring.

Outside of Hammond and Curry, no Virginia Tech player reached double figures. Forward Amani Hansberry finished with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting, while guard Isaiah Elohim added eight. Guard Tyler Johnson contributed six points, and center Miles Heide and forward Kuol Atak scored five apiece.

The lack of scoring depth became particularly noticeable in the second half, when Virginia Tech managed just 39 points compared to Oklahoma State's 65. Hammond and Curry combined for 22 of those 39 points, leaving the rest of the Hokies responsible for just 17.

Despite shooting 41.4% from three-point range for the game, Virginia Tech couldn't generate enough offense to keep pace with the Cowboys, who pulled away behind their dominant second-half performance.