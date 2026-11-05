Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech Basketball vs. Mercer

Virginia Tech men's basketball will look to build on an impressive season-opening performance when it hosts Mercer at Cassell Coliseum tonight.

The Hokies (1-0) opened their 2026-27 campaign with an 88-54 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday, shooting 46.4% from three-point range while forcing 24 turnovers. Meanwhile, Mercer (1-0) defeated Reinhardt 90-53 on Monday, dominating the rebounding battle and scoring 42 points in the paint.

Thursday's matchup, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra, will be the first meeting between the programs since Virginia Tech defeated Mercer 75-65 in the 1973-74 season.

Virginia Tech's revamped backcourt was arguably the biggest storyline from Tuesday's victory, with Ben Hammond and Jaylen Curry combining for 39 points.

Hammond finished with 20 points, eight assists, and seven steals, the latter falling just one shy of tying the program's single-game record. His eight assists also accounted for 40% of Virginia Tech's 20 total assists.

Curry, an Oklahoma State transfer, contributed 19 points in his Hokies' debut, including three first-half three-pointers. He scored 15 of his 19 points before halftime, helping Virginia Tech establish a 45-27 advantage at the break.

Senior forward Amani Hansberry added 16 points and nine rebounds, while junior guard Tyler Johnson contributed 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Virginia Tech finished 13-for-28 from beyond the arc, good for 46.4%, while shooting 46.9% overall and dishing out the Hokies' 20 assists also demonstrating encouraging ball movement for a roster featuring eight offseason transfers.

Perhaps more impressive was Virginia Tech's defensive production. The Hokies forced 24 turnovers and converted those opportunities into 26 points, accounting for nearly 30% of their points. Fourteen of those points came in the opening half. However, the Hokies committed 14 turnovers themselves and shot just 17-for-26 (65.4%) from the free-throw line.

While those shortcomings didn't impact Tuesday's outcome, Virginia Tech will need to improve its efficiency as the competition strengthens.

Mercer enters Thursday's matchup following a 37-point victory over Reinhardt, although its performance featured some notable strengths and weaknesses.The Bears shot 32-for-67 (47.8%) from the field while holding Reinhardt to just 19-for-57 (33.3%). Mercer also limited its opponent to 4-for-20 (20%) shooting from three-point range.

Offensively, sophomore guard Shane Cherry led the Bears with 21 points on 7-for-11 (63.6%) shooting, while Derek Goodman contributed 18 points, including three second-half 3-pointers. KJ LaMonte added 14 points, giving Mercer three double-digit scorers.

The Bears were particularly effective inside, outrebounding Reinhardt 48-27 and outscoring the Eagles 42-18 in the paint. Brady Shoulders led the way for Mercer with 13 rebounds.

However, the Bears converted just 10 of their 35 three-point attempts, shooting 28.6% despite winning by 37 points. Mercer also committed 15 turnovers, although its defense forced 18 and recorded 13 steals.

The most intriguing statistical matchup Thursday could be Virginia Tech's perimeter offense against Mercer's defense.

The Hokies shot 46.4% from three-point range against Coppin State, compared to Mercer's 28.6% against Reinhardt. Virginia Tech made three more triples despite attempting seven fewer shots from beyond the arc than the Bears, and maintaining that advantage could allow the Hokies to build another comfortable lead.

However, Mercer presents a potential challenge on the glass; it has a plus-21 rebounding differential against Reinhardt. Hansberry, who averaged 7.4 rebounds per game last season, will play an important role in preventing Mercer from generating second-chance opportunities.

Virginia Tech forced 24 turnovers in its opener, compared to Mercer's 18. The Hokies also generated 26 points off those takeaways, and if Hammond and the Hokies can replicate that defensive intensity against a Mercer team that committed 15 turnovers Monday, Virginia Tech should have opportunities to establish separation.

Score Prediction

Virginia Tech enters Thursday's matchup with a considerable advantage in overall talent, particularly in the backcourt. Hammond and Curry combined for 39 of the Hokies' 88 points on Tuesday, while Hansberry provides an established interior presence after averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds last season.

Mercer's rebounding ability could keep the Bears competitive early, but I believe their 28.6% three-point shooting against Reinhardt raises questions about whether they can consistently match Virginia Tech's offensive production. The Hokies also possess the defensive pressure necessary to exploit Mercer's ball-control issues.

I think Mercer can challenge Virginia Tech physically early on, but the Hokies' perimeter shooting and backcourt production should ultimately create too much separation.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 86, Mercer 65