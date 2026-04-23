Grading Virginia Tech's Signing of SDSU Center Miles Heide

Virginia Tech men's basketball has secured its second commitment of this year's transfer portal cycle. DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich reported that San Diego State big man Miles Heide has committed to the Hokies, giving Mike Young's program a proven interior presence heading into the 2026-27 season.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound true senior from North Bend, Washington, brings one year of eligibility and three seasons of Mountain West experience to Blacksburg. He joins former Oklahoma center Kuol Atak as Virginia Tech's two frontcourt additions this offseason, with returning forward Amani Hansberry still anchoring the interior.

NEWS: SDSU transfer, Miles Heide, has committed to Virginia Tech, his agent Jeff Potter of @PotterSportsLLC tells DraftExpress.



The unsung starting center was among the Mountain West’s best offensive rebounders and paint finishers this season.



Smart add for Mike Young’s Hokies. pic.twitter.com/7P1yA3Rq8E — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 23, 2026

Why He Left San Diego State

Heide entered the portal April 7 after a season that ended on a painful note, literally. He was injured in the Mountain West tournament semifinals against New Mexico and did not play in the championship game against Utah State, a 73-62 loss that cost SDSU its automatic NCAA Tournament bid. San Diego State was then passed over for an at-large bid and, like Virginia Tech, declined an NIT invitation. The Aztecs finished 22-11 and ranked No. 49 in Pomeroy's overall metrics.

With the roster set to turn over significantly and limited paths to guaranteed minutes, a move made sense.

What He Brings to Blacksburg

The surface stats, 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, undersell what Heide actually provides. The advanced numbers tell a more compelling story.

Start with the glass. His offensive rebound rate of 12.9% ranked fifth in the Mountain West, and his 2.0 offensive boards per game consistently created second-chance opportunities. His efficiency around the rim is arguably even more impressive. Heide shot 66.7% on two-point attempts in Mountain West play, tops in the conference. The previous season, he posted a 79.2% two-point percentage in league games, which also led the MWC. Two straight years of owning the Mountain West's best two-point shooting percentage is not an accident.

His conference-only offensive rating of 118.7 ranked 23rd in the Mountain West last season, down from 122.7 the year prior, which ranked ninth. The regression is worth monitoring, but SDSU's offense took a step back as a whole. His conference-only block rate of 5.1% was seventh in the Mountain West, and he has played for two NCAA Tournament teams, which matters for a program that has not reached March since 2022.

Assessing the Signing

Heide's commitment brings Virginia Tech to seven scholarship players for 2026-27. Hansberry is still the anchor, and having Heide and Atak behind him gives Young genuine rotation depth at the five for the first time in a while.

The role is straightforward: physical interior presence, rebound, finish, stay out of foul trouble. He does not space the floor, and his dip in offensive rating is a yellow flag. But if his rim efficiency holds, he will be one of the more reliable big men in the ACC.

Grade: B+