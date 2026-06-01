High School Recruit Eltayeb Eltayeb Commits to Virginia Tech

Just over four months out from the 2026-27 season, Virginia Tech men's basketball has garnered another commitment. 6-foot-8, 170-pound combo guard/wing Eltayeb Eltayeb committed to the Hokies Monday afternoon. Eltayeb, who hails from Sudan, but went to Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Ks.), took a post-graduate season in high school prior to entering college ball.

This past season, Eltayeb totaled 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Eltayeb went 55.7% from the field (141-for-253), 61-for-142 (43%) from beyond the arc and 85.6% from the free-throw line (85.6%).

Full season highlight from PG year at sunrise academy



Prep All American!!



6’8 G can space the floor and attack off the dribble



21.3 ppg

4.8 rpg

3.1 apg

1.2 bpg

3pt 61/142 43%

2pt 80/111 72%

Ft 77/90 86% pic.twitter.com/oFyc0wx32L — Eltayeb Eltayeb (@Eltayebx2) April 30, 2026

Eltayeb was named a Prep All-American Honorable Mention for his post-graduate campaign at Sunrise Academy. At the HoopHall Prep Showcase conducted Jan. 19, he scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting against a team that featured Saint Joseph's commit Keoni Sacco (18 points, 10 rebounds) and fellow post-graduate player Tayshawn Mann (unsigned).

Against The Newman School (Boston, Mass.), which is one of the top teams in the country, Eltayeb totaled 22 points and six rebounds, going 4-of-7 from three-point range.

Per his agency, One Motive Sports NIL, Eltayeb grew seven inches from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-8 prior to his signing with the agency.

Of note: Eltayeb grew seven inches in a year from 6-foot-1. #Hokies https://t.co/kTUSrV5haW — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) June 1, 2026

At the time of writing, Eltayeb is the only incoming freshman for Virginia Tech and is the only high school recruit. His 6-foot-8 frame offers the potential for the Hokies to utilize him against different defenders, and his coordination appears solid, though his age — he turned 17 in the early summer of 2025 and will enter college as an 18-year-old — could warrant a sharp initial learnign curve.

Still, for a Virginia Tech unit that did not previously add any production from the Class of 2026, Eltayeb gives the Hokies a low-risk, high-upside option worth taking a swing on. He may not arrive as an immediate plug-and-play contributor, but his long-term traits make him a developmental piece for a group that could use more depth and future upside.

Virginia Tech's guard rotation is a stacked unit at the moment, returning Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson while integrating Jaylen Curry (Oklahoma State), Ethan Copeland (Stetson), Ned Hull (Elon) and Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic). Eltayeb, however, can play on the wing, offering Virginia Tech more positional flexibility.

With Copeland's commitment, Virginia Tech now stands at 13 scholarship players, two below the maximum allotted amount of 15. Here is the full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Jaylen Curry (Sr.)

guard Ethan Copeland (Sr.)

guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Musa Sagnia (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

guard/wing Eltayeb Eltayeb (Fr.)