How Does ESPN's BPI Predict The Rest of Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Regular Season?

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back on the road Saturday as it takes on NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ahead of the two teams' clash in Raleigh, here's a look at how the remainder of the games on the Hokies' schedule project on ESPN's Basketball Power Index, as well as their resume up to this point.

Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC) currently clocks in at No. 72 in the BPI, sitting 12th in the ACC BPI-wise. The Hokies have an overall index score of 8.2 and were passed up by California after the Golden Bears slid by Georgia Tech, 90-85, Wednesday evening.

Right now, in regard to projections, the BPI predicts that Virginia Tech will have a 19.0-12.0 final win projection with an 8.0-10.0 conference record. The BPI also projects Virginia Tech to have the 63rd-hardest remaining strength of schedule in the nation, a metric that clocks in at No. 9 in the ACC. Virginia Tech also sits No. 52 in strength of record, No. 54 in overall strength of schedule and 1-5 in ESPN's quality wins metric.

Feb. 7, at NC State: Virginia Tech's win odds sit at 13.4%.

Alongside Virginia, Saturday's clash with NC State profiles as its joint-hardest remaining game. The Wolfpack are spearheaded in distributon by Quadir Copeland, a 6-foot-6 guard who is averaging 6.9 assists per game this season for the Wolfpack.

Though Virginia Tech enters its Saturday contest on the back foot, if it can acquit itself well against a top-25 foe on the NET rankings, it should lead to a net-positive day for Virginia Tech.

Tech's projected record: 16-8, 5-6 ACC

Feb. 11, at Clemson: Virginia Tech's odds sit at 14.2%.

The Clemson contest is the same as NC State in that regard. The Tigers are heavily favored over the Hokies and while I think that Virginia Tech can keep the game relatively competitive, Clemson has enough firepower to stave off the Hokies. Clemson has five scorers averaging at least eight points a game though the team's highest-scoring player is forward RJ Godfrey with 11.8 points per game.

Tech's projected record: 16-9, 5-7 ACC

Feb. 14, vs. Florida State: Virginia Tech's odds sit at 72.6%.

This is the first of three games on the remainder of Virginia Tech's schedule that it cannot lose; the other two are both home contests, coming against Wake Forest (Feb. 21) and Boston College (March 3), respectively.

For the Hokies to sustain their March Madness hopes, taking care of business is sorely needed — and it starts with dispatching of Florida State.

Tech's projected record: 17-9, 6-7 ACC

Feb. 17, at Miami: Virginia Tech's odds sit at 21.3%.

Of the five road games remaining on the Hokies' 2025-26 regular-season slate — all of which qualify as Quadrant 1 contests — the Miami game is the most-likely on BPI for the Hokies to claim an upset ACC victory on the road.

Tech's projected record: 17-10, 6-8 ACC

Feb. 21, vs. Wake Forest: Virginia Tech's odds sit at 59.7%.

Like the Florida State game, Virginia Tech needs to take care of business inside Cassell Coliseum; none of its games at home come against Quadrant 1 teams, meaning that the home contests come more as a opportunity to shield the resume from potential hits.

Should Virginia Tech win its game against the Seminoles, it would, in this hypothetical situation, move them back to a game below .500 in league play.

Tech's projected record: 18-10, 7-8 ACC

Feb. 28, at North Carolina: Virginia Tech's odds sit at 16.3%.

After Wake Forest, Virginia Tech once again hits the road for a Quadrant 1 opportunity and again, they will likely be heavy underdogs at the time of this matchup.

North Carolina has suffered losses to SMU, Stanford and California, though, leaving the Tar Heels potentially vulernable to a Virginia Tech upset victory.

Tech's projected record: 18-11, 7-9 ACC

March 3, vs. Boston College: Virginia Tech's odds sit at 84.9%.

The last of the Hokies' three home contests, Boston College presents a difficult foe for the Hokies to close out their stint this season in Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech historically has struggled against the Eagles, who currently sit fourth-to-last in the ACC standings. Last year, Virginia Tech lost to Boston College in an insipid 54-36 affair, where the Hokies went 15-of-51 (29.4%) from the field.

Still, the Hokies sit with a nearly 85% chance to win and it is imperative that they capture a heavily-favored contest to avoid taking a dent to their resume.

Tech's projected record: 19-11, 8-9 ACC

March 7, at Virginia: Virginia Tech's odds sit at 13.4%.

Alongside NC State, Virginia clocks in as Virginia Tech's least likely game to claim in this final eight-game stretch. Though the Hokies toppled the Cavaliers in a 95-85 triple-overtime contest Dec. 31, Virginia has looked reinvigorated ever since, claiming eight of its last nine games and sitting third in the ACC standings at the time of writing.

Tech's projected record: 19-12, 8-10 ACC

