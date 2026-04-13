How Does Kuol Atak Fit Within Virginia Tech's Roster For Next Season?

Virginia Tech men's basketball currently sits at six players for the 2026-27 season. One of those players, Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak, will be new to the program. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 7.0 points in 12.4 minutes per game for the Sooners last season.

Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak has committed to Virginia Tech, per Ross Aroyo of @PrioritySports.



6-9 forward averaged 7.0 PPG in only 12.4 MPG last season as a freshman. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2026

Attak offers a unique skillset for Virginia Tech, operating essentially as a stretch four during his limited minutes with the Sooners. Though he hasn't seen much time on the floor, the upside he flashed while at Oklahoma could mean that Atak can slide in as at least a rotational piece of Tech's team. At best, he offers the Hokies a potential tweener between the three and the four (and as either a power four or a stretch four) that can be played in various ways, depending on what lineup configuration Virginia Tech uses. The Hokies' retention of Tyler Johnson helps with that, since Johnson can play at either the two-guard or man the three.

One area to monitor the fit will be in the factor of Atak's weight. Atak currently clocks in at 192 pounds. For comparison, forward Amani Hansberry, who's returning for his senior season, stands at 240. For Atak to play the four at a consistent level, more weight is likely needed — though, as aforementioned, it depends on what kind of four he actually will be. If Virginia Tech cannot find an able five and/or Davis transfers, Hansberry likely shifts over to that spot to compensate. That opens a spot up at the four, which would be taken by Atak as of right now, but

Another area to monitor is Virginia Tech's search for a center. The Hokies currently have one center on the roster: redshirt freshman Solomon Davis, who did not log a minute last year. Though Davis could pan out to be a solid big, it's still an added layer of uncertainty for a frontcourt that already is losing forward Tobi Lawal to graduation. Atak helps out with that, especially if he can bulk up to around 220-230 pounds and retain his shooting stroke.

For comparison, Jaden Schutt — Virginia Tech's sharpshooter last year — totaled 7.7 points in 24.7 minutes per game. He shot 38.4% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. Only thirty-four of Schutt's 203 shots this past season were from inside the arc, a clip that sits below 17%. Atak shot 59-for-127 from the field (46.5%) and 43-for-104 (41.3%) from three-point range. Twenty-three of Atak's 127 shots (18.11%) were inside the arc, a roughly comparable total to Schutt's shooting splits.

If Atak can be able to bulk up while not losing his shooting touch — and Virginia Tech can claim a viable starting center, if Davis isn't ready yet — then the Hokies may have claimed a sneaky under-the-radar pick as their first option out of the transfer portal.