Updated NET and KenPom Rankings for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball After NC State Loss

Virginia Tech men's basketball fell below .500 in ACC play after its 82-73 loss to NC State Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. With that, how have the Hokies shifted in KenPom and the NET rankings?

Virginia Tech (16-8, 5-6 ACC) remains at No. 60 in the KenPom rankings, with a net rating of +12.92, despite its loss to the Wolfpack. The Hokies now sport an adjusted offensive rating of 115.0 (No. 80) on Pomeroy's site, with an adjusted defensive rating of 102.1 (No. 59). Virginia Tech's adjusted tempo clocks in at 67.6 (No. 164), its luck factor comes in at +.028 (No. 116) and its strength of schedule net rating clocks in at +7.56 (No. 58).

In the NET rankings, the Hokies come in at No. 55, currently having a 2-7 record against Quadrant 1 opponents. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record against Quadrant 2 foes and an unblemished 9-0 mark against teams in either Quadrant 3 or Quadrant 4.

The Hokies are in the midst of a difficult end to the season. All but two of Virginia Tech's final seven games come against top-80 teams in the NET, with four located in the top-45. As of right now, Pomeroy's metrics predict a 19-12 end-of-season record for the Hokies, with an 8-10 record in league play.

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech was listed as the No. 72 seed on ESPN Bracketology by bracketologist Joe Lunardi. On Lunardi's provisional bracket, the Hokies are currently the fourth team out of the NCAA Tournament.

Four of Virginia Tech's next seven games will take place on the road, with Miami (Feb. 17) currently projecting as the most likely upset. As of the time of writing, Pomeroy's metrics predict a 27% chance of victory for the Hokies against the Hurricanes. Virginia Tech will also travel to play Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia, with the Cavaliers contest marking the Hokies' regular-season finale.

The Hokies will be back in action Wednesday, venturing to Clemson to take on the No. 20 Tigers at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage for the contest will be on the ACC Network as Virginia Tech looks to restore its .500 mark in league action. The Tigers currently rank No. 29 in KenPom and No. 30 in the NET.

If Virginia Tech can take down Clemson, it would be the Hokies' third Quadrant 1 victory of the season, joining a home win vs. Virginia (95-85, 3OT, Dec. 31) and a road victory at Syracuse (76-74, Jan. 24).

