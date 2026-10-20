Notes and Quotes From Virginia Tech Basketball's Oct. 19 Open Practice

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech forward Kuol Atak and center Miles Heide had the same response to what constitutes a successful season: Make the NCAA Tournament, which has expanded to a 76-team field for the 2026-27 season. An appearance in March Madness would break a four-year drought, one that hasn't been broken since the 2021-22 campaign.

That and more was evident at Monday's open-to-the-media practice. Here are the three most noteworthy observations and quotes from the proceedings:

Atak showed off his range and defensive chops.

Atak shined at times in Monday's open scrimmage, potting a contested 3-pointer to end the scrimmage. The junior, who transferred from Oklahoma, averaged 7.0 points in 12.4 minutes per game with the Sooners in 2025-26. He recorded double-digit points eight times, peaking with a 29-point outing against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 29 that featured six made 3-pointers. Atak shot 41.3% from beyond the 3-point line last season.

He was also active on the defensive side of the ball, using his 6-foot-11 wingspan to tip several passes. Atak made most of the 3-pointers he took in Monday's open practice — including the final shot of the session, where he was a step or two behind the line.

San Diego State transfer Miles Heide, who will presumably start at the five for Virginia Tech, referred to Atak as a player with great length.

“He knows how to use his feet, so just being able to use his length is most important," Heide continued. "Some people have length, but you have to be able to use it, and he’s a really good shooter as well.”

What do the players think of Young's system?

Both Elohim and Atak referred to Young's system as "free-flowing"; Atak spotlighted how it's involved with all five players on the court.

"Sometimes, you can have your four-man initiate the offense," Atak said, pointing to senior Amani Hansberry as an example. "As Coach [Young] always says, he's a good connector. He's able to get the ball, DHO [dribble handoff], set a flare, pindown, and he's doing that with all the players. I feel like it just makes the game so much easier. ... It's really just playing smart basketball."

Elohim also mentioned confidence as a factor.

"I think he puts confidence in the guys to play their game, but also share the ball when needed to," the Florida Atlantic transfer said.

What's the team's biggest focus on improvement?

The answer? Defense. Florida Atlantic transfer Isaiah Elohim stated Monday that offense seems to be a non-issue — and that the defensive side will be tough when the team "locks in."

“I mean, offense is not an issue," he continued We have a lot of great scorers on the team that can get their own shot, but also create shots for others. But once we lock in defensively, I think we’re going to be a great team.”

Some Odds and Ends

Virginia Tech rolled with its starting lineup from Wofford at points: Ben Hammond, Jaylen Curry (Oklahoma State transfer), Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic), Hansberry and Miles Heide (San Diego State). Another lineup it used interchanged Curry for junior Tyler Johnson and Heide for sophomore Solomon Davis. Davis, a redshirt freshman under the NCAA's previous eligibility rules, didn't play in 2025.

Butta Johnson — who was sporting No. 9 in practice — looked sharp with the second team. The fifth-year transfer operated well within the flow of the offense.

Elohim referred to Curry as a "really good passer" that can also be active in the passing lanes with his hands. Curry also scored a joint-team-high 19 points in Virginia Tech's 78-76 exhibition win over Wofford Oct. 16.