How to Watch and Listen To Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC State
It is once again gameday for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball. Today, the Hokies are on the road hoping to get a big win vs the NC State Wolfpack and extend their winning streak. If you have been paying attention to any of the latest Bracketology updates, the Hokies are on the bubble to make the Tournament and every win is going to matter as they head into February.
If Virginia Tech wins today, it would be the Hokies’ fourth in a row on the
road in ACC play. Overall, Tech is 4-1
on the road this season with wins at
Georgia, Miami, Georgia Tech and Pitt. This would also be the second ranked win of the season for Virginia Tech, joining their win over Georgia Tech earlier this season.
Virginia Tech is 6-26 all-time against
NC State in women’s basketball in a
series that dates back to 1980.
The Hokies are 5-20 in conference
play against the Wolfpack, all ACC
contests.
On the road, VT is 2-12 in the series.
Tech has won four straight against
NC State after falling in 11 of the 12
previous meetings.
The average margin of victory in those
last four meetings was 9.25 points per
game.
The VT sweep in 2022-23 was the first
such stretch in program history, and
the Hokies followed it up last season
by winning both meetings once again.
The Hokies tied a program record
by committing just six turnovers in
the game. The feat has now been
accomplished seven times in program
history.
All five starters scored 13 or more
points, the second time this season
that has occurred. It is only the fourth
instance in program history.
Tech went 13-26 from beyond the
arc, both the most made 3’s and the
highest percentage in a game this
season.
VT won the battle of the boards 51-
29 (+22). Rose Micheaux corralled 15
herself, her second 15+ rebound game
of the season and first in ACC play.
Carleigh Wenzel led all scorers with 16
points. She played just 21 minutes and
took 11 shots.
Matilda Ekh hit four threes in the
game, tying her season high. Notably,
it took her career tally to 250.
Mackenzie Nelson played over 30
minutes for the first time in her career
against the Panthers. She led the team
with five assists and did not commit a
single turnover.
VT had 21 assists on 32 FGs.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
How To Watch
When: Sunday, Jan. 26th
Where: Reynolds Coliseum
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV/Livestream: ACC Network
TELEVISION (ACC NETWORK EXTRA): Jenn Hildreth & Kelly Gramlich
RADIO (VT SPORTS NETWORK) Evan Hughes and Mack McCarthy HokieSports App
Additional Links:
