Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Will Face NC State In Their 2025 Conference Opener
The 2025 ACC Schedule is slowly but surely being released and after the conference revealed the dates for the week zero and week one games yesterday, they revealed each ACC team's conference opener for the upcoming season. Virginia Tech is going to go on the road to Raleigh to face NC State for their first ACC game of the season on Sept. 27th.
This is the first time the two programs have met since 2023, a 35-28 win for the Wolfpack. It is the first time the two programs have met in Raleigh since the 2022 season, a 22-21 win for NC State. Virginia Tech has not beaten NC State since 2020, but does lead the all-time series against them 28-20.
It was confirmed yesterday that Virginia Tech would open their 2025 season on Sunday, Aug. 31st in Atlanta vs South Carolina. The Hokies and the Gamecocks are going to be one of two big clashes on the opening Sunday of the season, with Miami and Notre Dame facing off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
When listing the top 16 non-conference games for next season, FootballScoops Zach Barnett ranked the showdown between the Hokies and the Gamecocks as the 13th best non-conference game next season:
13. No. 10 South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta (Aug. 31): "It's Shame Beamer vs. The Program That Frank Beamer built. South Carolina appears to be in its strongest place since the Steve Spurrier era of the early 2010s, which should translate to a Gamecock victory here. If not, look out, because the 2025 SEC schedule is not forgiving."
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies on the other hand have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he has done a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
