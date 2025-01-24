Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Offer One Of Nation's Best QB's In 2026 Class
January is an important month in the recruiting calendar, as you will see coaches hit the road to visit high schools and local recruits, as well as offering prospects. Today, Virginia Tech sent out an offer to one of the nation's top quarterback prospects for the 2026 cycle.
Bowe Bentley (6'2 200 LBS) is going to be one of the most coveted arms in the 2026 class. Bentley plays his high school football at Celina High School in Texas and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 180 player in the country, the No. 11 quarterback in the country, and the No. 28 player in the state of Texas. He holds offers from Boston College, Arizona, Cal, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and UCF, among others. It might be too early to tell who are the big players in this recruitment, but Bentley is a name to keep an eye on. He recently played in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl.
The Hokies are already off to a strong start in the 2026 class and have the commitment of four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who committed to Virginia Tech during the Under Armour All-American Bowl.
Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
