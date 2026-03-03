How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action today, hosting Boston College in its final home contest of the 2025-26 campaign. Ahead of this Tuesday tilt, here's how you can watch and/or listen to the contest:

9:00 p.m. ET Location: Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.)

Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.) TV: ESPNU

ESPNU TV Voices: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Welsh (color)

Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Welsh (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech enters tonight's tilt in a must-win position. The Hokies (18-11, 7-9 ACC) dropped their most recent contest on Saturday to No. 18 North Carolina, 89-82.

Under head coach Mike Young, Boston College has been a kryptonite of sorts for the Hokies. Young is 1-6 against the Eagles.

Last season, Boston College defeated Virginia Tech 54-36 at Conte Forum in an insipid affair. The Hokies' 36 points were the fewest they had scored since the 1966-67 season, when they posted 33 vs. East Carolina. Virginia Tech went a paltry 15-for-51 (29.4%) from the field, 3-for-19 (15.8%) from beyond the arc and 3-for-8 (37.5%) from the free-throw line.

Still, Virginia Tech has proven adept at home. This season, the Hokies boast a 13-3 record at Cassell Coliseum, with their only three defeats being losses to Stanford (69-68), then-No. 4 Duke (72-58) and Florida State (92-69).

Boston College is led by guard Fred Payne, who averages 15.5 points per game. The Eagles also have two other double-digit scorers in guard Donald Hand Jr. (13.0) and Boden Kapke (10.1).

Against the Hokies last year, Hand was the catalyst, logging 16 points. Meanwhile, Payne logged four points; Kapke was not on the team last year and transferred into BC from Butler this past offseason.

Virginia Tech's four returners — forward Tobi Lawal, plus guards Jaden Schutt, Tyler Johnson and Ben Hammond — combined for 21 points on 9-of-26 shooting. Lawal gobbled up 10 rebounds and scored seven points, though he committed four turnovers. Hammond and Johnson produced seven points, as well, with Hammond also picking up four steals against the Eagles. Schutt did not log a shot.

Heading into tonight's contest, Boston College enters as one of the ACC's weakest teams. The Eagles currently sit second-to-last in the ACC standings, while Virginia Tech is No. 12. Boston college ranks a drab No. 346 in Division I in three-point shooting percentage (29.9%), No. 286 in two-point shooting percentage (48.9%) and No. 359 in free-throw percentage (65.0%). Moreover, Boston College sports an effective field goal percentage of just 47.2%.