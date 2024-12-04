How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Georgia: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech and Georgia will tip off the SEC/ACC Challenge alongside matchups between No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 22 Louisville, and a matchup between Vanderbilt and Miami. ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Virginia Tech a 86.4% to take down the Bulldogs in Athens.
The Hokies enter the game with a 6-2 record and the Lady Bulldogs enter the game with a 5-4 record. This will be Virginia Tech's first true away game, as the Hokies' matchups against Iowa, Davidson, and Michigan are considered neutral site matchups.
Carys Baker was the Hokies' highest scorer against Michigan, the first time Baker has lead the team in scoring this year. Although the sample size is much smaller, Baker has worked her way to much more playing time than she had last year. In the 2023-2024 season, she averaged 11.8 minutes per game and this year that number has jumped all the way to 29.3 minutes per game.
Here's how to watch and listen to Virginia Tech's game against Georgia.
TV: SEC Network
- Play-by-Play: Courtney Lyle
- Analyst: Carolyn Peck
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 614), Dish Network (Ch. 402)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@hokieswbb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -11.5; Over/Under 133.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -800, Georgia +550
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Basketball: Fort Myers Tip Off Third Place Game Takeaways
Former Hokie Rumored to be Major Trade Target for LA Lakers
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Hokies Win Over Elon