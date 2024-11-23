Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Hokies Win Over Elon
1. Rose Micheaux
For the third straight game, Micheaux had another double-double. Scoring 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and got 10 assists. This stat-line was good enough for the second double-double in Virginia Tech Women's Basketball history, the first female to achieve this was Georgia Amoore versus Nebraska.
2. Carleigh Wenzel
Wenzel scored six points in the first half, got three assists, and one steal, which was a difference-maker in the first half. For the game, Wenzel did the most of her damage by drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line. She leads the team in free-throw attempts with over 30 on the season and shot 75% from the line today.
3. Defense
The Hokies defense has been really good this season, and today is no different. The Hokies held Elon to inefficient shooting. For the game, Elon shot under 40% from three-point range and 42% from the field. The Hokies forced 17 turnovers for the game and 10 in the first half, coming off of six steals and three blocks.
4. Ball Movement
Virginia Tech's ball movement in this one was a big part of today's win against Elon. For the game, the Hokies went over their season average of 16.4 assists per game, finishing with 21 team assists to Elon's nine. The Hokies ball movement has been a major key to the team's success this season and today proved even more how the young team's chemistry is increasing as they play together.
5. Points in Paint
Virginia Tech scored 48 points in the paint today and outscored Elon inside by 24 points, 48-24. The Hokies also out rebounded Elon by 12, 42-30 for the game, leading to a dominant 25 point win over the Phoenix.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Hokies Win Over Rutgers
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win Over Coppin State
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies win vs UNC Asheville