Virginia Tech men's basketball has its final game of the 2025-26 regular season today, with a noon contest against No. 13 Virginia. Ahead of Part II of the Commonwealth Clash, here's how you can watch and tune in to today's tilt:

Locked in for the Clash 🦃🆚⚔️



🤝 @CarilionClinic pic.twitter.com/v7XirqY9Ck — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 6, 2026

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.) TV: The CW Network

The CW Network TV Voices: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Brian Oliver (color)

Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Brian Oliver (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Depending on the outlook of the ACC Tournament, which starts March 10 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, today's game could veryh well be the decider for Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) have not qualified for an NCAA Tournament bid since the 2021-22 season — four seasons ago. And they haven't done so in an at-large capacity in five seasons (last: 2020-21). Virginia Tech looks to win at an arena it's had a plethora of trouble in; the Hokies are 5-13 at John Paul Jones Arena and are 1-4 there under head coach Mike Young. Virginia Tech has lost 10 of its last 12 showdowns at JPJ. Last year, the Hokies claimed a thrilling 75-74 victory behind 18 points from guard Jaden Schutt and 17 points from forward Tobi Lawal.

Prior to last year's victory, Virginia Tech had lost five straight at JPJ, and it had not won there under Young.

The Hokies enter the contest with a stellar defensive effort from beyond the arc. Virginia Tech's 30.2% allowed three-point clip ranks No. 22 in the nation, though the Hokies have struggled to guard the interior. Virginia Tech's 54.0% two-point defensive clip ranks No. 277, 2.2 percentage points above the national average of 51.8%.

That comes against a highly potent Virginia frontcourt. Virginia gobbles up offensive rebounds 38.2% of the time, the eighth-best total in Division I. Moreover, its adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom currently sits at a 121.8 tally, 33rd in the nation. The Cavaliers' adjusted defensive efficiency sits at 96.2 (No. 16).

Virginia's defense is imposing as well. The Cavaliers rank No. 7 in effective field goal percentage (45.3%), two-point defense (44.8%) and block percentage (16.8%).

The Cavaliers enter the contest having won 10 of their last 11 contests. Virginia's lone loss during that stretch was a 77-51 blowout at the hands of No. 1 Duke. The Cavaliers won their most recent game 75-70 over Wake Forest.

In contrast, Virginia Tech has lost six of its last 10. The Hokies have dropped four games in league play by a possession and six by single-digit margins.

I'll have you covered live from Charlottesville tomorrow with live score updates, the game recap and the postgame word from Coach Young.