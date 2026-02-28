How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. No. 18 North Carolina: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action today for the first time in a week. Ahead of tonight's clash in Chapel Hill, here's how you can watch and/or listen to the game:

Game notes:

Virginia Tech (18-10, 7-8 ACC) faces a tall task ahead of it tonight; the Hokies are 17-74 all-time against North Carolina (22-6, 10-5 ACC) and are 5-34 on the road. Virginia Tech has not won in the Dean E. Smith Center since Feb. 13, 2007.

Should Virginia Tech win, it would be their fourth Quadrant 1 victory of the season, joining wins over then-No. 21 Virginia (95-85, Dec. 31), Syracuse (76-74; Jan. 21) and then-No. 20 Clemson (76-66; Feb. 11). The victory would also mark the Hokies' third ranked win of the year; as of right now, Virginia Tech is 2-2 against ranked foes.

For the first time since Dec. 21, Virginia Tech will have guard Tyler Johnson available. Johnson has missed the last 15 games after sustaining an ankle injury vs. Elon (Dec. 21) in overtime. In the 13 games he did play, Johnson totaled 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The Hokies went 11-2 with Johnson in the lineup; their lone defeats in that stretch were to Saint Mary's and VCU in the final two games of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

Last time out vs. Wake Forest, Virginia Tech claimed its largest victory in ACC play, with a relatively comfortable 19-point victory. Six Hokies scored in double-figures, paced by guard Neoklis Avdalas and forward Tobi Lawal with 17 apiece. Virginia Tech went a strong 31-for-61 (50.8%) from the field.

In his last two games, Avdalas has logged 16 assists to only one turnover.

North Carolina will be without star freshman Caleb Wilson for tonight; the forward, who sustained a fractured wrist vs. Miami Feb. 10, has averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds this season.

Without Wilson, the Tar Heels have gone 3-1, with their lone defeat an 82-58 blowout loss to NC State on Feb. 17.

In North Carolina's most recent game, a 77-74 triumph over then-No. 24 North Carolina, guard Seth Trimble logged a career-high 30 points in Wilson's absence.

Virginia Tech's contest will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on ESPN2. We will have you covered live from Chapel Hill today.