How to Watch Virginia Tech vs No. 4 Duke: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Tomorrow, Virginia Tech is going to attempt to give Duke its first ACC loss of the season.

The Blue Devils had a couple of close calls against Georgia Tech and Florida State earlier in the season, but they have been pretty dominant since. Can the Hokies find a way to knock them off?

Here is how you can watch tomorrow's big game:

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network TV Voices: Dave O’Brien, (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (color)

Dave O’Brien, (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Who Wins?

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks in front of Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Saturday’s matchup is the 67th in the series which dates back to 1912. The Hokies are 13-54 all-time against the Blue Devils and 10-14 in-home contests. Since joining the ACC, VT is 8-21 in league

games against Duke. Duke has three consecutive wins in the series dating back to February of 2023. Prior to that, VT won two in a row, including the 2022 ACC Championship game in Brooklyn and a regular-season tussle at Cassell.

Last season at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Tech fell 88-65. Tobi Lawal led VT with 19 points in the game. The Hokies’ r-junior guard Jaden Schutt began his career at Duke in the 2022-23 season playing in 14 games. The Hokies have faced an AP top-5 Duke team 20 times in series history and are 6-14 in those games. Duke is one of three high major programs to remain undefeated in league play, along with No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 UConn.

The Hokies are coming off a home win against Georgia Tech.

The game was the fifth in a row in which the Hokies had a 20-point scorer. No backcourt player for the Hokies had a turnover in the game (124 minutes played). Jailen Bedford tied his career-high with four assists. Ben Hammond recorded his third 20-point game of the season, all of which have come in ACC play. He leads the Hokies at 17.0 ppg. In conference contests, he is shooting 55% from beyond the arc. Hammond is 7-for-10 in the last two games. GT made their first three 3-point attempts in the first two minutes of the game. In the 38 minutes of gameplay afterwards, they went 0-14 from range. VT did not make a field goal in the final 6:58 of the game. They closed the game at the free throw line where they were 19-26.

