Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech

After a tough loss against Louisville over the weekend, Virginia Tech is back on the court tonight against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are not one of the better teams in the ACC, but they upset NC State in Raleigh recently and took Duke down to the wire in their conference opener. While Virginia Tech is the better team, they should not take Georgia Tech lightly.

Wednesday’s matchup is the 34th in the series, which dates back to 1921. The Hokies are 23-10 against the Yellow Jackets. In ACC contests, VT is 18-8 and 12-2 against GT at home. Last season, Georgia Tech earned a 71-64 victory in Atlanta. Both clubs have traded wins in the last four games dating back to 2022.

How do the teams matchup?

Jan 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) drives against Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Saturday afternoon, Tech took on No. 23 Louisville in just its second opportunity to face a ranked foe. VT lost 85-71. Jailen Bedford recorded a game-high 24 points against the Cards, his third 20-point game of the month. In January, Bedford is leading the Hokies at 15.7 ppg. He’s shooting 42% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. He recorded his 1,000th career point at the D1 level Saturday, the only current Hokie to reach that mark so far in his career.

Ben Hammond followed his 24-point performance at Syracuse with an 18-point effort against Louisville. Against the Cards he went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, setting a career high for makes in that category. Forward Tobi Lawal recorded five blocks, a career-high. He has 11 in the six games

he has played since returning to the fllor following his foot injury.

VT shot 16-30 from beyond the arc. That was the most triples for the program since March 4, 2023 in a game against FSU. It was the first game this season that the Hokies shot better than 50% on 3’s. Bedford led the way with six, which tied his career best; Hammond had four, Jaden Schutt hit three, and Amani Hansberry tied his career-high with three as well.

Georgia Tech was led against Clemson by Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington in double-figures as Reeves dropped 19 points for his 12th-straight game in double-figures. Baye Ndongo paced the Jackets on the glass, securing 10 rebounds.

I think that the Hokies should be able to win this game, but don't sell the Yellow Jackets short. They have played some teams tough during conference play and have a solid defense. If the Hokies can create turnoveres and capitalize off them, they should win this game comfortably.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 79, Georgia Tech 68

