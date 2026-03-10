How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, ACC Tournament: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is competing in the first round of the ACC Tournament today. The 12th-seeded Hokies will take on the 13th-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Ahead of tonight's third-time clash, here's a look at how you can watch and tune into the ACC first-round showdown:

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina) | ACC TOURNAMENT, FIRST ROUND

Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina) | TV: ACC Network

ACC Network TV Voices: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (color), Dennis Scott (color)

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (color), Dennis Scott (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

As aforementioned, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are duking it out for the third time this season. The Demon Deacons emerged victorious 81-78 in the first meeting on Jan. 3; Virginia Tech then claimed the second showdown in Blacksburg by a comfortable 82-63 margin.

Virginia Tech is 3-0 in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest, though the Hokies have not won an ACC Tournament game since the 2022-23 season. in the 2023-24 campaign, Virginia Tech received a first-round bye and lost to Florida State in round two; the following year, the Hokies were the No. 10 seed and lost to California, 82-73.

If Virginia Tech were to advance, they would play fifth-seeded Clemson. The Hokies defeated then-No. 20 Clemson, 76-66, on Feb. 11 at Littlejohn Coliseum, handing the Tigers their first road loss of the season.

Virginia Tech's contest against Wake Forest, which is No. 64 in the NET rankings, will register as a Quadrant 2 contest. For reference, any neutral-site game against a team between Nos. 51-100 falls into that barometer. The Hokies are 6-2 in such games, with wins over Providence, Colorado State, South Carolina, California, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

The Hokies' two losses were to Stanford (69-68) and to Florida State (92-69). Stanford is not in the Hokies' side of the bracket, while Virginia Tech could only draw Florida State as a semifinal matchup if the Seminoles upset top-ranked Duke in the quarters.

Ahead of the clash, two players' statuses to watch are Wake Forest guard Nate Calmese and Virginia Tech forward Amani Hansberry. Calmese was listed as "questionable" on the ACC's initial player availability report released yesterday evening, while Hansberry was designated as "probable."

Hansberry is averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game, while Calmese logged 25 points against Virginia Tech in the two teams' first meeting on Jan. 3.